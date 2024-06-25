Railroaders Stun RedHawks With 18 Runs in Game 1

Fargo, ND - All except one batter for Cleburne drove in a run as the Railroaders were walked 14 times in their 18-11 win over the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks on Tuesday night at New Outdoor Field.

Things seemed to go Fargo's way early on when Cleburne's RHP Jalen Miller, who made his first start with the team, walked seven RedHawks and allowed five earned runs in just one inning pitched. After three innings, the Redhawks led 8-4.

It all changed in the fifth for the Railroaders with a 7-run inning where four straight batters drove in runs. DH Jaxx Groshans capped off the pivotal inning with a 2-run single that brought in SS Shed Long and 1B Thomas Dillard. Groshans finished the night with four RBI off three hits and a walk.

RF Brian O'Grady led the team in walks with four on the night which Dillard knows what it's like to walk multiple times in a game. Dillard walked twice, putting his total at 49 free passes through 42 games.

He will look to hit the big five-o in game two against Fargo-Moorhead on Wednesday night at 7:02 p.m.

