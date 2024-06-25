Chicago Storms Back to Take Series Opener

ROSEMONT, IL - The Chicago Dogs (20-20) erased an early 4-0 deficit to defeat the Winnipeg Goldeyes 12-6 at Impact Field Tuesday evening.

Winnipeg (20-21) scored four times in the top of the second inning thanks to a run-scoring single by left fielder Roby Enríquez, and RBI ground outs off the bats of second baseman Keshawn Lynch and third baseman Dayson Croes. Catcher Rob Emery also came home on a passed ball.

The Goldeyes' lead was short-lived however, as Chicago put up six runs of their own in the bottom of the inning. Catcher Nick Dalesandro cashed in a pair with a single while left fielder Jesús Lujano and second baseman Brantley Bell each drove in a run with a base hit. Lujano later scored on a throwing error, while Bell crossed the plate on a ground out.

Winnipeg evened the score at 6-6 in the top of the third when designated hitter Ramón Bramasco hit a two-run single, but the Dogs quickly re-took the lead with three more runs in their next at-bat. Dalesandro had an RBI triple, Bell drove in another with a single, and centre fielder Narciso Crook doubled in Chicago's ninth run with a double.

The Dogs tacked on two more in the fourth on Lujano's double and a ground out by Dalesandro, before rounding out the scoring in the bottom of the eighth on a triple by right fielder Johnni Turbo.

Kenny Serwa (W, 3-3) pitched six innings for Chicago, allowing six runs on seven hits while striking out six. Cal Djuraskovic (S, 2) entered the game with the tying run on deck in the eighth to qualify for the save.

Goldeyes' starter Colton Eastman (L, 2-7) lasted just 2.2 innings and surrendered 9 runs - eight earned - on ten hits.

Earlier Tuesday, Winnipeg signed rookie outfielder Braxton Turner. The 24-year-old attended Tennessee Wesleyan University, an NAIA program based in Athens, Tennessee.

The series continues at 11:30 a.m. CDT Wednesday, with right-hander Zac Reininger (3-3, 4.26 ERA) taking the mound for Winnipeg, while southpaw Matt Walker (3-1, 4.21 ERA) will start for Chicago.

Trevor Curl will have the pregame show on CJNU 93.7 FM and cjnu.ca at 11:00 a.m. The video stream of all games is also available free of charge at AABaseball.TV.

The team returns home Friday, July 5 at 7:00 p.m., when the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks visit Blue Cross Park.

For information about 2024 Season Tickets, Mini Packs, Skysuites, and Group Packages, please visit the team's official website Goldeyes.com.

