Johnson Goes Yard, Steals Two Bags as River Cats Fall to 1ST Place Bees

West Sacramento, Calif. - The Sacramento River Cats (21-24) could not take advantage of left fielder Bryce Johnson's strong day, falling 7-3 to the first place Salt Lake Bees (25-20) on Thursday night.

Veteran Salt Lake right-hander César Valdez (5-1) was nearly unhittable for Salt Lake allowing just one walk and one hit in 6.0 innings.

A four-run fourth inning against right-hander Tristan Beck (0-3) proved to be the River Cats' undoing, as a walk, two singles, a sacrifice fly, a double, and a triple led to a 5-1 lead for Salt Lake. Beck struck out three while allowing five runs on six hits and four walks in 3.2 innings.

Sacramento second baseman Isan Díaz did his best Rickey Henderson impression for the River Cats' first run. The 25-year-old led off the second with a walk, stole second, took third on an errant throw by catcher Matt Thaiss, and scored on a ground out by third baseman Kevin Padlo.

Johnson went 3-for-4 with two stolen bases, a bunt single in the second inning, a single in the seventh, and a two-run home run in the ninth, his first big fly of the season.

Left-hander Michael Plassmeyer (0-5, 6.46) will try to earn his first win of the season on Orange Friday. He'll take on lefty Jhonathan Diaz (2-0, 3.18) at 6:45 p.m. (PT). Listen to Johnny Doskow call the game online at rivercats.com or on the MiLB First Pitch app.

Additional Notes

Padlo finished the day 2-for-4 with two singles, a run, and his 19th Triple-A RBI.

Sacramento right-hander Kervin Castro struck out one in a perfect inning of relief.

