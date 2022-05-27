Dodgers Lose Third Straight

Game Summary: The Oklahoma City Dodgers suffered a third straight loss as they fell to the Reno Aces, 3-2, Friday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. With the Dodgers trailing, 3-1, in the bottom of the ninth inning, Jason Martin hit a solo homer out to right field to trim Reno's advantage to one run. Drew Avans connected on a single with two outs and then attempted to score the tying run from first base when Zach McKinstry followed with a single, but Avans was thrown out at home plate to end the game. Reno (25-21) scored the first run of the night on an Oklahoma City throwing error in the first inning and built a 3-0 advantage with a two-run homer by Stone Garrett in the third inning. The Dodgers (27-19) loaded the bases in the third inning and brought in their first run of the game on a bases-loaded walk by Jake Lamb.

Of Note: -Friday night's defeat marked a third straight loss for the Dodgers, tying the team's longest losing skid of the season. The Dodgers previously lost three straight games April 23-26 and April 12-14...OKC has now lost three straight home games for the first time since Sept. 16-18, 2021 against Round Rock at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark...Reno took a 3-1 lead in the current six-game series.

-The Dodgers were held to two runs for a second straight game and have scored a total of four runs over the last three games combined. OKC's four runs during the stretch is the team's lowest run total over a three-game period since scoring three total runs April 22-24 in Sacramento...The Dodgers entered Friday leading all 120 teams in the Minors with 300 runs scored.

-The Dodgers outhit the Aces, 6-5, Friday and suffered their fourth loss of the season when outhitting an opponent (20-4).

-Friday was OKC's 15th one-run game of the season and the Dodgers fell to 8-7 in those games.

-Jason Martin collected both of the Dodgers' extra-base hits as he went 2-for-3 with a homer, double, walk and scored two runs for the Dodgers. He has hit safely in three of his last four games, going 5-for-12 with six RBI, two doubles, a homer, three walks and three runs scored.

-Dodgers starting pitcher Mike Wright Jr. (2-3) pitched a season-high 6.0 innings, allowing two earned runs and four hits with three walks and four strikeouts. Wright and the Dodgers' bullpen held the Aces scoreless over the game's final six innings. Caleb Ferguson, Daniel Zamora and Marshall Kasowski combined to allow one hit with five strikeouts over the final 3.0 innings.

-Zach McKinstry went 2-for-4 with a walk for his 16th multi-hit game of the season. His 47 hits are second-most among OKC players although he has played in just 34 of the team's 46 games this season.

-Eddy Alvarez hit safely for the 12th time in his last 13 games, going 1-for-4. During the stretch, he is batting 21-for-49 with six doubles, two triples, two homers, 14 RBI, 14 runs scored and nine walks.

-Jake Lamb drew a bases-loaded walk and has now reached base safely in 23 of his last 24 games.

What's Next: The Dodgers and Aces continue their series at 7:05 p.m. Saturday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark for the first Hometown Heroes Military Celebration Night of the season presented by Casey's General Stores. Dodgers players and coaches will wear special camouflage jerseys and hats during the game. The first 1,000 fans through the gates, which open at 6 p.m., will receive a camouflage OKC Dodgers hat.

