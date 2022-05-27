OKC Splits Doubleheader with Reno

Game 1 Summary: The Oklahoma City Dodgers suffered their first shutout loss since the start of the 2021 season in Game 1 of a doubleheader Thursday evening as the Reno Aces sent the Dodgers to a 9-0 defeat at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Oklahoma City tied their season-low mark on offense with three hits in the game. Reno took the game's first lead with a two-run homer by Dominic Canzone in the second inning and extended to a 3-0 advantage on a solo homer by Seth Beer in the third inning. The Dodgers loaded the bases in the fourth inning, but Reno pitcher Tommy Henry escaped the jam with a strikeout. With two out in the sixth inning, a triple followed by a RBI single gave Reno a 4-0 lead. The Aces then tacked on five additional runs in the top of the seventh inning on a RBI single, a two-run double and two bases-loaded walks.

Game 2 Summary: Thursday's Game 2 extended into extra innings with Reno's Stone Garrett hitting a two-run homer in the top of the eighth inning to break a tie on the way to Reno completing a doubleheader sweep with a 4-2 win against the Oklahoma City Dodgers at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The Aces (24-21) took the first lead of Game 2 by scoring a run on an OKC fielding error in the third inning. The Dodgers (27-18) picked up their lone runs of the doubleheader in the fourth inning. Jake Lamb drew a one-out walk and scored on a RBI triple by Eddy Alvarez. Ryan Noda followed and lined the next pitch into center field for a RBI double and 2-1 OKC lead. Reno later knotted the game at 2-2 with a two-out RBI double in the fifth inning. With an automatic runner on second base at the start of the eighth inning, Garrett led off with a homer out to center field. The Dodgers had two men on base with two outs in the bottom of the eighth inning via the automatic runner and a walk, but were unable to bring in a run.

Of Note: -The Dodgers and Aces played a doubleheader of two seven-inning games Thursday after Wednesday's night's game between the teams was postponed due to inclement weather. Thursday was the second home doubleheader of the season for the Dodgers, who fell to 1-3 in doubleheader games this season. It was the first time OKC and Reno ever played a doubleheader against each other since the Aces franchise began in 2009.

-OKC's 9-0 loss in Game 1 marked the team's first shutout loss since a 6-0 defeat May 6, 2021 in the team's 2021 season opener in Round Rock - a span of 171 games. Thursday's shutout loss came in seven innings and was the team's largest shutout loss since Aug. 11, 2018 against Memphis at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark when the Dodgers lost, 14-0.

-Seven of Reno's 12 hits in Game 1 went for extra bases, tying the most extra-base hits by an OKC opponent this season (at SAC April 23)...Reno's two triples in Game 1 also tied the most triples allowed in a game by the Dodgers this season (vs. ABQ May 3).

-Game 2 extended into extra innings, marking OKC's first extra-innings game of the season. The scheduled seven-inning game stretched into the eighth inning.

-After winning three straight games and posting wins in nine of their last 12 games, the Dodgers lost both games of Thursday's doubleheader for their first back-to-back losses since May 8 against Albuquerque and May 10 in Round Rock

-After scoring 21 runs in their previous two games combined, and entering Thursday with the most runs scored this season among all 120 Minor League Baseball teams, the Dodgers were held to two total runs in Thursday's doubleheader. It was the team's lowest scoring run total in consecutive games since they scored one run in three straight games April 22-24 in Sacramento....OKC's seven total hits Thursday also marked the team's lowest two-game hit total this season....The Dodgers were held 1-for-12 with runners in scoring position Thursday.

-Stefen Romero tallied two of the Dodgers' three hits in Game 1 as he went 2-for-3 with a double. Over his last four games, Romero is 9-for-16 with two homers, four doubles and six RBI.

-Eddy Alvarez hit the Dodgers' Triple-A-leading 20th triple of the season in Game 2. He also collected a RBI and scored a run as he has hit safely in 11 of his last 12 games, batting 20-for-45 with six doubles, two triples, two homers, 14 RBI, 14 runs scored and nine walks.

-In Game 2, Jake Lamb drew two walks and scored a run as he has now reached base in 22 of his last 23 games.

What's Next: The Dodgers and Aces continue their series at 7:05 p.m. Friday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. An on-field naturalization ceremony will take place prior to the game as approximately 80 people will be naturalized as United States citizens. Friday Night Fireworks are scheduled to follow the game.

