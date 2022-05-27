5th Straight Quality Start Leads to Bees' Victory

May 27, 2022 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Salt Lake Bees News Release







The Salt Lake Bees snapped a 1-1 tie with four runs in the fourth inning and cruised to a 7-3 win over the Sacramento River Cats on Thursday night. Monte Harrison drove in the tiebreaking run with a sacrifice fly that put Salt Lake ahead to stay. Michael Stefanic followed with an RBI double to make it 3-1. One out later, Dillon Thomas, who hit a solo homer in the first inning, made it 4-1 with a run scoring single and David MacKinnon closed it out with an RBI triple. The Bees would add two more runs in the seventh on a wild pitch and an RBI infield single.

Salt Lake starter Cesar Valdez (5-1) went six innings and allowed one unearned run on just one hit with five strikeouts and no walks. It was the Bees' fifth consecutive quality start and their 15th of the season. Elvis Peguero and Jose Marte each worked a scoreless inning and while he gave up a two run homer, Brian Moran struck out Ka'ai Tom to close out the game.

Thomas led the offense with three hits and two runs batted in, while Harrison added one hit and two RBI. MacKinnon, Chad Wallach and Kean Wong chipped in with two hits each.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from May 27, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.