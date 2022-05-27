Chihuahuas Shut out by Sugar Land

Sugar Land starter Hunter Brown pitched seven shutout innings in the Space Cowboys' 7-0 win over the El Paso Chihuahuas Thursday night at Southwest University Park. Brown's seven innings and 10 strikeouts were both season highs.

El Paso right fielder Nomar Mazara went 1-for-3 with a double and has now reached base in all 32 games he's played in this season. Chihuahuas leadoff hitter C.J. Abrams went 2-for-4 with two singles. El Paso relievers Travis Bergen, Aaron Northcraft and Ray Kerr pitched a scoreless inning each.

Sugar Land's Lewis Brinson hit two home runs Thursday. Four of Brinson's nine home runs this year have come against El Paso. Thursday was the first time the Chihuahuas were shut out this season.

Team Records: Sugar Land (17-28), El Paso (24-21)

Next Game: Friday at 6:35 p.m. Mountain Time at Southwest University Park. Sugar Land RHP Shawn Dubin (1-2, 5.74) vs. El Paso LHP Ryan Weathers (1-3, 6.93). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

