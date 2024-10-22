Johnny on the Spot!: Oakland Roots SC's Johnny Rodriguez Is USL Championship Player of the Week
October 22, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
The USL Championship announced the Team of the Week for Week 33 of the 2024 regular season on Tuesday, with Oakland Roots SC forward Johnny Rodriguez voted the Championship Player of the Week presented by Konami eFootball after recording two goals in a 3-2 victory against Las Vegas Lights FC to lead his side into the 2024 USL Championship Playoffs presented by Terminix.
