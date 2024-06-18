Jobe Returns, 'Caps Fall 4-2

June 18, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

West Michigan Whitecaps News Release







COMSTOCK PARK, MI - Detroit Tigers top prospect Jackson Jobe began his rehab assignment tossing two innings as part of a West Michigan Whitecaps 4-2 loss to the Dayton Dragons in front of 5,171 fans Tuesday night at LMCU Ballpark.

Jobe - who is rehabbing from a strained hamstring suffered back on May 1 with the Erie Seawolves - allowed two runs on a pair of hits and a strikeout in his return to the mound. However, the offense failed to generate any runs, finishing 1-for-6 with runners in scoring position while leaving nine runners on in the defeat.

The Dragons grabbed the lead in the second inning as shortstop Leo Balcazar added an RBI groundout before first baseman Cade Hunter roped an RBI double into center field, putting Dayton on top 2-0. Meanwhile, Dragons starter Gabriel Aguilera was impressive, pitching five scoreless innings while allowing just two hits and striking out five 'Caps hitters as a sacrifice fly by outfielder Carlos Jorge in the fourth and a solo home run from Logan Tanner in the fifth stretched their lead to 4-0. West Michigan finally responded in the bottom of the seventh as catcher Josh Crouch added an RBI groundout before Dom Johnson struck for an RBI single but was thrown out trying to advance to third, trimming the lead to 4-2. The game's final moments were tense, with the Whitecaps bringing the potential go-ahead run to the plate in the bottom of the ninth, but outfielder Seth Stephenson lined out to left fielder Ethan O'Donnell-ending the threat and delivering West Michigan the 4-2 loss.

The Dragons improve to 32-32 while the Whitecaps fall to 31-33. Aguilera (1-0) gets the win in his Midwest League debut, as John Murphy gets his third save, tossing two scoreless frames with a strikeout. Jobe (0-1) suffers his first loss upon his return, allowing two runs through two innings on the mound. The Whitecaps fall into fifth place in the Midwest League East Division standings with just two games left in the season's first half. Meanwhile, Whitecaps pitchers combined for 12 strikeouts in the defeat, as reliever Jack Anderson matched his season-high, punching out four Dragons hitters through 1.2 innings on the mound.

The Whitecaps continue this six-game series with the Dayton Dragons Wednesday at 6:35 pm. Lefty Joe Miller gets the start for the Whitecaps against Dayton southpaw Bryce Hubbart. To catch all the action, tune into the broadcast coverage with Dan Hasty and Nate Wangler on the Whitecaps Baseball Network at 6:20 pm on 106.1 FM ' The Ticket ' and 1340 WJRW-AM in Grand Rapids. Don't miss out on the excitement; get your tickets for all 2024 home contests, or listen to the games live at whitecapsbaseball.com.

