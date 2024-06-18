Sky Carp Capture Fourth Straight Win
June 18, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)
Beloit Sky Carp News Release
BELOIT - The Sky Carp stayed hot Tuesday night, finishing with 15 hits in a 7-4 victory over the Lansing Lugnuts at ABC Supply Stadium.
The victory, the Sky Carp's fourth in a row, was highlighted by Josh Zamora's four-hit performance, which included a two-run homer to put the Carp on the board in the fourth inning.
The Carp would build a 3-1 lead before the Lugnuts tied the game on a Will Simpson two-run homer in the sixth.
Torin Montgomery's RBI single put the Carp ahead for good in the seventh, and Johnny Olmstead's two-run blast in the eighth inning gave the Sky Carp some insurance.
Jacob Miller got the start and allowed three runs in 5 2-3 innings of work. Edgar Sanchez moved to 4-0 with the victory, tossing 1 2-3 innings of scoreless ball, while Xavier Meachem earned his fourth save of the season.
GAME NOTABLES
* Chris Fink, a professor of English and Environmental Studies for Beloit College, threw out the first pitch.
* Raquel Nortier performed a terrific rendition of the National Anthem.
* Every Sky Carp batter recorded at least one hit.
WANT TO GO?
WHO: Lansing Lugnuts vs. Sky Carp
WHEN: Wednesday, 6:35 p.m.
WHERE: ABC Supply Stadium
PROMOTIONS: Waggin' One Price Wednesday: Fans can get a ticket for $18 that includes a hot dog, chips and a drink! And don't forget to bring your doggo to the park!
TICKETS: Reserved seats for games all week available through www.skycarp.com/tickets.
AUDIO BROADCAST: Available on www.skycarp.com/radio with Sky Carp broadcaster Josh Flickinger. The broadcast is also available on the MiLB App.
LIVE TV: The game will be available on a video stream through Bally Live and MLB.TV (subscription required).
The Beloit Sky Carp are the High-A Affiliate of the Miami Marlins and play their games at ABC Supply Stadium -- the heart of the Riverbend District.
Get tickets at SkyCarp.com or call the Box Office at 608-362-2272.
Follow the Sky Carp on Twitter at @BeloitSkyCarp, on Instagram at @BeloitSkyCarp, on TikTok @BeloitSkyCarp, and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/SkyCarpBaseball.
The Beloit Sky Carp are the High-A Affiliate of the Miami Marlins and play their games at ABC Supply Stadium -- the heart of the Riverbend District.
Get tickets at SkyCarp.com or call the Box Office at 608-362-2272.
Follow the Sky Carp on Twitter at @BeloitSkyCarp, on Instagram at @BeloitSkyCarp, on TikTok @BeloitSkyCarp, and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/SkyCarpBaseball.
• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...
Midwest League Stories from June 18, 2024
- Cubs Mash Two Homers, But Fall to Captains 8-4 - South Bend Cubs
- Sky Carp Capture Fourth Straight Win - Beloit Sky Carp
- MacLeod Dominates as Kernels Top Peoria 5-2 - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- Jobe Returns, 'Caps Fall 4-2 - West Michigan Whitecaps
- Zamora, Sky Carp Greet Lugnuts with 7-4 Loss - Lansing Lugnuts
- Rattlers Win Series Opener in Fort Wayne - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers
- O'Donnell's Catch Gives Dragons 4-2 Win at West Michigan on Tuesday Night - Dayton Dragons
- Bandits Take Series Opener over Loons in Extras - Quad Cities River Bandits
- River Bandits Ride out Loons Comeback Attempt, Win 7-6 in 10 Innings - Great Lakes Loons
- Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Tuesday (6:35 PM at West Michigan) - Dayton Dragons
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.