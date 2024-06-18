Sky Carp Capture Fourth Straight Win

June 18, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Beloit Sky Carp News Release







BELOIT - The Sky Carp stayed hot Tuesday night, finishing with 15 hits in a 7-4 victory over the Lansing Lugnuts at ABC Supply Stadium.

The victory, the Sky Carp's fourth in a row, was highlighted by Josh Zamora's four-hit performance, which included a two-run homer to put the Carp on the board in the fourth inning.

The Carp would build a 3-1 lead before the Lugnuts tied the game on a Will Simpson two-run homer in the sixth.

Torin Montgomery's RBI single put the Carp ahead for good in the seventh, and Johnny Olmstead's two-run blast in the eighth inning gave the Sky Carp some insurance.

Jacob Miller got the start and allowed three runs in 5 2-3 innings of work. Edgar Sanchez moved to 4-0 with the victory, tossing 1 2-3 innings of scoreless ball, while Xavier Meachem earned his fourth save of the season.

GAME NOTABLES

* Chris Fink, a professor of English and Environmental Studies for Beloit College, threw out the first pitch.

* Raquel Nortier performed a terrific rendition of the National Anthem.

* Every Sky Carp batter recorded at least one hit.

WANT TO GO?

WHO: Lansing Lugnuts vs. Sky Carp

WHEN: Wednesday, 6:35 p.m.

WHERE: ABC Supply Stadium

PROMOTIONS: Waggin' One Price Wednesday: Fans can get a ticket for $18 that includes a hot dog, chips and a drink! And don't forget to bring your doggo to the park!

TICKETS: Reserved seats for games all week available through www.skycarp.com/tickets.

AUDIO BROADCAST: Available on www.skycarp.com/radio with Sky Carp broadcaster Josh Flickinger. The broadcast is also available on the MiLB App.

LIVE TV: The game will be available on a video stream through Bally Live and MLB.TV (subscription required).

The Beloit Sky Carp are the High-A Affiliate of the Miami Marlins and play their games at ABC Supply Stadium -- the heart of the Riverbend District.

Get tickets at SkyCarp.com or call the Box Office at 608-362-2272.

Follow the Sky Carp on Twitter at @BeloitSkyCarp, on Instagram at @BeloitSkyCarp, on TikTok @BeloitSkyCarp, and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/SkyCarpBaseball.

