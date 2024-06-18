Zamora, Sky Carp Greet Lugnuts with 7-4 Loss

June 18, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Lansing Lugnuts News Release







BELOIT, Wisc. - Josh Zamora went 4-for-5 with a two-run homer, Johnny Olmstead added a two-run homer of his own, and the Beloit Sky Carps (29-33) withstood Henry Bolte to hand the Lansing Lugnuts (32-32) a 7-4 series-opening defeat on Tuesday night a t ABC Supply Stadium.

It was the first of six meetings between the two teams, who did not meet at all in 2021 nor in 2023.

Bolte, Lansing's star 20-year-old right fielder, crushed his team-leading 11th home run of the year in the fourth inning, was honored with an intentional walk in the seventh, and delivered a two-out RBI double off a 97-mph Xavier Meachem fastball in the ninth.

But it proved too little, too late against the Sky Carp, who built leads of 2-0 and 3-1, watched the Lugnuts tie the game against starter Jake Miller via Bolte's roundtripper and a two-run shot from Will Simpson in the sixth, and then took the lead for good with a pair of two-run rallies in the seventh and eighth innings against Blaze Pontes.

Pontes was charged with 10 hits and five runs in four innings of relief, striking out four, after following Will Johnston (2 2/3 innings, two runs, five strikeouts) and Yehizon Sanchez (1 1/3 scoreless innings, three strikeouts) to the mound.

Right-hander Grant Judkins starts the second game of the six-game set at 7:35 p.m. Wednesday, taking on Sky Carp lefty Emmett Olson.

The next Lugnuts home game arrives Tuesday, June 25, opening a nine-game homestand against West Michigan and Fort Wayne. For tickets and further information, visit milb.com/lansing or call (517) 485-4500.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from June 18, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.