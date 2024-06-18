Rattlers Win Series Opener in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, IN - Mark Manfredi had another solid performance on the mound and Matt Wood continued his hot hitting to lead the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers to a 4-1 win over the Fort Wayne TinCaps Tuesday night at Parkview Field.

Wood, who had four hits and three RBI in Sunday's division-clinching game at West Michigan, gave Wisconsin the lead when he lined a two-out, solo home run to right in the top of the fourth inning. Wood has four home runs this season.

The Timber Rattlers (41-23) struck again with two outs in the fifth inning. Jadher Areinamo launched his fourth home run of the season deep to left-center for a 2-0 lead. Luis Lara followed with a double to right. Luke Adams drove in Lara with a single for a 3-0 lead.

Adams stole second, his fifteenth stolen base of the season, to get into scoring position. Wood obliged Adams with an RBI single to center for a 4-0 advantage.

The TinCaps (27-37) got on the scoreboard in the sixth inning and threatened for more. Joshua Mears hit a lead-off home run against Wisconsin starting pitcher Mark Manfredi. Fort Wayne got a walk and a single with one out to bring the tying run to the plate. Manfredi got the second out with his fourth strikeout of the game. Then, Stiven Cruz was called in from the bullpen to get the final out of the sixth.

Cruz ramped up the degree of difficulty by walking the first batter he faced to load the bases before getting a strikeout to end the frame.

Yerlin Rodriguez pitched into and out of trouble in the seventh and eighth innings but worked through two scoreless framed to maintain the lead.

Will Childers tossed a perfect bottom of the ninth with a pair of strikeouts to close out the game and earn his third save of the season.

Wood is 6-for-9 with five RBI in his last two games. Manfredi set a new professional single-game high for innings pitched as he allowed one run on four hits over 5-2/3 innings. Manfredi won his third straight decision.

Game two of the series is Wednesday night at Parkview Field. Tate Kuehner (2-1, 3.40) is the scheduled starting pitcher for the Timber Rattlers. Fort Wayne's scheduled starting pitcher is Yu Darvish, who is making a rehabilitation start for the San Diego Padres. Game time is 6:05pm CDT. The radio broadcast is on AM1280, WNAM starting with the Community Blood Center Pregame Show at 5:45pm. The game is also available on the internet and the Bally Live App.

R H E

WIS 000 130 000 - 4 7 0

FW 000 001 000 - 1 5 0

HOME RUNS:

WIS:

Matt Wood (4th, 0 on in 4th inning off Enmanuel Pinales, 2 out)

Jadher Areinamo (4th, 0 on in 5th inning off Enmanuel Pinales, 2 out)

FW:

Joshua Mears (1st, 0 on in 6th inning off Mark Manfredi, 0 out)

WP: Mark Manfredi (4-1)

LP: Enmanuel Pinales (1-5)

SAVE: Will Childers (3)

TIME: 2:17

ATTN: 6,344

