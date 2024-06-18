Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Tuesday (6:35 PM at West Michigan)

June 18, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Tuesday, June 18, 2024 l Game # 64

LMCU Ballpark l Grand Rapids, Mich. l 6:35 p.m.

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Dayton Dragons (31-32) at West Michigan Whitecaps (31-32)

RH Gabriel Aguilera (2-0, 2.66 w/Daytona) vs. RH Jackson Jobe (0-1, 2.16 w/Erie)

Today's Game : The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the West Michigan Whitecaps (affiliates of the Detroit Tigers). This is the first game of a six-game series.

Season Series between Dayton and West Michigan: Dayton 3, West Michigan 3 (all games at Day Air Ballpark).

Streaks : The Dragons are 18-13 (.581) over their last 31 games.

Last Game: Sunday : Great Lakes 4, Dayton 2. The Loons broke a 2-2 tie with single runs in the eighth and ninth innings. Dayton's only runs of the day came on a pair of solo home runs in the fourth inning by Carlos Jorge and Jose Serrano that gave them a brief 2-1 lead. Dragons starting pitcher Javi Rivera tossed three scoreless innings.

Last Series (June 11-16 vs. Great Lakes) : Dayton went 3-3 in the series.

Dayton team stats in the series:.203 batting average (38 for 187); 3.2 runs/game (19 R, 6 G); 7 home runs; 11 stolen bases; 3.50 ERA (54 IP, 21 ER); 7 errors.

Previous Series (June 4-9 vs. Lansing) : Dayton went 3-3 in the series.

Dayton team stats in the series: .237 batting average (45 for 190); 3.2 runs/game (19 R, 6 G); 5 home runs; 7 stolen bases; 5.60 ERA (53 IP, 33 ER); 8 errors.

Transactions : The Dragons received starting pitcher Gabriel Aguilera from Single-A Daytona today. He will start tonight at West Michigan. Aguilera made 12 appearances (6 starts) with Daytona, going 2-0 with a 2.66 ERA. He replaces Johnathan Harmon in the rotation. Harmon is out indefinitely (elbow).

Team Notes

Saturday night, the Dragons notched a walk-off win for the second straight night, marking the first time since 2019 that they have earned back-to-back walk-off wins. It is the first time since record-keeping of walk-offs began in 2010 that the Dragons have erased a ninth inning deficit to take a walk-off win in the bottom of the ninth in consecutive games.

Friday night, the Dragons scored four runs in the bottom of the ninth inning to erase a 3-0 deficit and win. This was the first time the Dragons scored four or more in the bottom of the ninth to win since they scored four vs. Fort Wayne on June 15, 2021.

Since May 12 (31 games), the Dragons have posted a 3.79 ERA, second best in the MWL over that time period behind West Michigan's 3.72.

The Dragons rank first in Minor League Baseball (120 teams) in average attendance (8,034).

Player Notes

Hector Rodriguez over his last 23 games (since May 22) is batting .330 (31 for 94) with one home run, two doubles, one triple, and three RBI. Rodriguez has hit safely in nine straight games.

Ethan O'Donnell over his last 19 games (since May 22) is batting .302 (19 for 63) with one home run and eight stolen bases.

Carlos Jorge hit three home runs in the six-game series against Great Lakes that ended Sunday. Jorge went 7 for 22 (.318) in the series.

Dragons starting pitcher Javi Rivera has won his last five decisions over six starts. Rivera over his last six outings: 32.2 IP, 18 H, 3 R, 7 BB, 41 SO, 0.83 ERA.

Dragons reliever Luis Mey over his last seven outings: 10 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 0 ER, 4 BB, 18 SO, 0.00 ERA.

Dragons reliever John Murphy over his last eight outings: 11 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 5 BB, 19 SO, 0.00 ERA.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Wednesday, June 17 (6:35 pm): Dayton LH Bryce Hubbart (1-4, 6.28) at West Michigan LH Joe Miller (0-1, 2.84)

Thursday, June 18 (6:35 pm): Dayton RH Jose Franco (0-1, 6.00) at West Michigan RH Carlos Marcano (1-5, 3.62)

Friday, June 19 (6:35 pm): Dayton RH Ryan Cardona (3-3, 4.28) at West Michigan RH Jaden Hamm (1-1, 2.13)

Saturday, June 20 (7:05 pm): Dayton RH Javi Rivera (5-2, 4.09) at West Michigan RH Dylan Smith (0-5, 4.33)

Sunday, June 21 (2:00 pm): Dayton RH Gabriel Aguilera at West Michigan TBA

Dragons "On the Air": Every home and road game will be broadcast on radio on WONE 980-AM as Tom Nichols and Patrick Geshan call the action. Games are also available at daytondragons.com and wone.com; and on a mobile device through either the Dragons mobile app or the iHeart Radio app. Additionally, the Dragons will televise 15 home games on Dayton's CW (Channel 26, available on Spectrum Cable channels 13 and 1013; available on DirecTV and Dish Network channel 26). Tom Nichols will handle the play-by-play on all games and be joined by WDTN TV's Jack Pohl on most telecasts.

Dragons Ticket Information : daytondragons.com/tickets Dragons 2024 Schedule : milb.com/dayton/schedule

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from June 18, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.