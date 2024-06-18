Cubs Mash Two Homers, But Fall to Captains 8-4

South Bend, IN - In the 2024 edition of the rematch of the 2022 Midwest League Championship Series, this week is the lone series that the South Bend Cubs will match-up with the Lake County Captains this season. That is, unless they meet again in the Title Series. Tuesday night, the East Division first half champion Captains doubled up the Cubs 8-4 in the opener.

Will Sanders got the start for South Bend, and after a scoreless 1st inning on both sides, Lake County scored at least two runs in each frame between the 2nd and 4th, including three runs in the 3rd. The Captains consistently found gaps, and had seven doubles by the end of the 5th. Another extra base hit included a two-run homer from Alex Mooney.

Tyler Santana got things back under control with 2.1 innings of relief, where he only allowed one run. He also added two strikeouts. Late out of the bullpen as well, Mitchell Tyranski tossed two shutout frames with no walks and three strikeouts.

South Bend mounted their comeback thanks to two home runs, a two-run shot from Brian Kalmer, and a solo homer from Jefferson Rojas. Kalmer has now hit a home run in four consecutive series.

Ed Howard also put together a nice day with three hits, and Reivaj Garcia added a pair of base hits of his own. Together in the game between both teams, there were 29 hits, that tied a season high for a game involving South Bend.

The Cubs will look to even up the series on Wednesday night when they take on the Captains again at 7:05 PM. Right-hander Ty Johnson will get the start. The first half of the Midwest League season concludes with the game on Thursday night, and the second half begins Friday.

