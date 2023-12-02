Jmac Hat Trick, Daae's 400th Point Highlight 5-3 Win

December 2, 2023 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Columbus River Dragons News Release







WYTHEVILLE, VA - The Columbus River Dragons got a hat trick from Justin MacDonald and won a wild, penalty-filled, back-and-forth affair 5-3 against the Blue Ridge Bobcats on Saturday night.

The win gave Columbus a weekend sweep of the road series.

Special teams featured prominently in the game, with each team scoring three power play goals on seven chances. MacDonald scored two of his three goals with the man advantage, with only the game winner coming at even strength in the game.

Cody Wickline also scored twice, including an empty net goal with just one second remaining to seal the victory for Columbus.

Breandan Colgan earned the win with 28 saves to improve to 4-1-1 on the season.

Notables:

With an assist on MacDonald's first period goal, Austin Daae picked up his 400th professional point.

MacDonald's hat trick was the second this season for the River Dragons. Wickline scored three times on opening night against Baton Rouge in a 6-3 win.

Columbus will play back-to-back games at home for the first time this season when they take the ice next, December 8 and 9 against the Mississippi Sea Wolves next weekend.

The River Dragons are back in action on Friday, December 8 at 7:05 pm to celebrate the birthdays of Scorch and Torch! Tickets for all remaining River Dragons home games are on sale now through www.TicketMaster.com.

