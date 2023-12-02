Carolina Wins an Overtime Thriller, 3-2

Winston-Salem, NC - After a late goal in the third period to tie the game, the Carolina Thunderbirds got a game winning goal from Jacob Schnapp at the 3:49 mark of the overtime to give Carolina its sixth straight win, 3-2, Saturday night at the Annex over the Port Huron Prowlers.

After a 4-1 victory on Friday evening, Carolina (10-2-0) looked to secure the series with another victory over Port Huron (5-5-2). The visitors struck first in the second period though as Mathias Tellstrom beat Mario Cavaliere after a turnover in the neutral zone to give the Prowlers a 1-0 lead at the 8:51 mark of the second period.

The Thunderbirds wasted no time responding. Less than 45 seconds later, Jon Buttitta forced a turnover and found Tucker Firth alone in the slot beating Tucker Tynan and tying the game at one. Following Firth's goal, Carolina was awarded seven minutes on the power play and Jiri Pestuka at the 16:51 mark of the second beat Tynan to give Carolina a 2-1 advantage heading to the third period.

In the final 20 minutes, Carolina kept applying pressure but could not find an insurance goal, and with only 29 seconds remaining, Davide Gaeta tied the game at two after Port Huron pulled its goalie and had the extra attacker sending the two sides to overtime.

The Thunderbirds won last Saturday at home in overtime over the Columbus River Dragons, and this week, they sent the fans home happy again. After being stoned by Tynan earlier in the overtime, Jacob Schnapp got loose on a breakaway and beat the netminder at the 3:49 mark of the overtime, giving Carolina the win, 3-2.

Schnapp, who also had an assist, was named the 1st star while netminder Mario Cavaliere was awarded the 2nd star. Pestuka earned the 3rd star with his second goal on the weekend.

Carolina and Port Huron meet for the series finale on Sunday with the Thunderbirds already having the series in hand. Puck drop is set for 4:05 p.m. from the Annex.

