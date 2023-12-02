Zydeco Score Four Unanswered, Best Sea Wolves 5-1

Baton Rouge LA - The Baton Rouge Zydeco hosted the Mississippi Sea Wolves on Friday night, dominating with a 5-1 under interim head coach M.J. Graham.

The Zydeco opened the scoring in the 1st period with a goal from Karageorgos to make out 1-0. Goaltender Greg Hussey had several saves to start the period. As the period pursued the Mississippi Sea Wolves tied the game 1-1 on a goal from Lucas Helland. Towards the end of the period, a line brawl broke out and players cleared off both team's benches.

The tempers continued in the 2nd period with eight total penalties. There were 19 total shots in the period with Don Carter being the only one to connect, making it 2-1 Zydeco.

In the 3rd period, the Zydeco netted three goals to rally for a 5-1 win. Over 100 penalty minutes were recorded during the game with much animosity between the players. Both Cutting and Helland were sent off in the 3rd period.

With the win, the Zydeco improved to 2-10-0-1-0 on the season and will host the Sea Wolves tomorrow night for game 2 of this series at 7pm.

