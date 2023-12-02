Bad Bounce Bites Bobcats Again in 5-3 Defeat

WYTHEVILLE, VA - For the second night in a row, the Blue Ridge Bobcats gave the first place Columbus River Dragons all they could handle and more. Unfortunately for the Cats, for the second night in a row, a bad bounce was the difference in the game.

In almost identical fashion, a funky puck bounce off of a late-game faceoff found the stick of a River Dragon in the high slot. Tonight it was Justin McDonald putting home his second of the night for the eventual game winner. Cody Wickline followed with an empty netter with just one second on the clock to seal the win for Columbus.

Three of the River Dragons five goals came on the power play, including McDonald's game winning goal.

The Bobcats struck first late into the opening frame on a power play goal from Dominic Matonak, who extended his point streak to four games. Columbus answered with a pair of power play goals, one in the dying seconds of the first period and another midway through the middle frame.

Hunter Hall put the Bobcats on his back in the second period, singlehandedly giving Blue Ridge the lead with back-to-back goals 3 minutes apart while on a major penalty power play. Hall's 7th and 8th goals of the season extended his team lead in points with 14.

The Bobcats head to Baton Rogue next weekend for another bout with the Zydeco. Both games will be available on the Bobcats YouTube channel.

