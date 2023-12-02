Hat Tricks Shut Down Motor City's Encore Saturday Night In Danbury

December 2, 2023 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Danbury Hat Tricks News Release







DANBURY - A late third period goal from forward Nick DiNicola propelled the Hat Tricks over the Rockers 5-3 on Saturday night. With the win, the Hat Tricks split the weekend and season series with Motor City while snapping their four-game losing streak.

With a little more than five minutes remaining in the third, DiNicola snuck behind the Motor City defense and was sprung on a breakaway with the lead on his stick. The Hat Tricks leading goal scorer went near side off the right post to put the Hat Tricks in the lead. Danbury added an empty netter at 20:00 to ice the victory.

In the first period, both sides found the back of the net twice. Motor City struck first with two goals in a two-minute span. Forwards Jonathan Juliano, at 6:02, and Brad Reitter 1:20 later gave the Rockers a 2-0 advantage. The Hat Tricks answered back with two of their own a few minutes later. Captain Jonny Ruiz scored shorthanded at 11:04 while forward Brandon Stojcevski snapped home a breakaway score at 13:43.

The second period ended in a 3-3 tie after Pavel Svintsov of the Rockers tallied a short-handed goal at 11:27. But just 46 seconds later, Danbury forward Daniel McKitrick tied the game at three from a sharp angle.

Hat Tricks outscored the Rockers 2-0 in the third to secure the win.

The Hat Tricks improve to 7-7-1-1 this season and 5-1 against Motor City all-time. The Hat Tricks finish up their three-game homestand Saturday night, Dec. 9 when Watertown comes to Danbury.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from December 2, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.