River Sharks Battle with Wolves, Fall 6-5

December 2, 2023 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Elmira River Sharks News Release







Elmira came off a tight loss Friday night after playing in Binghamton returning home to play the Watertown Wolves in a Saturday night matchup which saw the River Sharks come in on a losing streak and the Wolves having not played since the Wednesday before Thanksgiving.

The River Sharks started off hot attacking Watertown and managed to find the back of the net first as Darius Davidson was able to knock home a Steven Klinck rebound to give Elmira the 1-0 lead. The Wolves came roaring back as Chiwetin Blacksmith and Carter Thornton both beat Spencer Kozlowski to give Watertown the 2-1 lead after one period.

Chase DiBari struck first again in the second to pad Watertown's lead to 3-1, but Elmira responded 1:07 later to close the gap as Elijah Wilson tallied on a stolen pass and went one on one with Eloi Bouchard to make it 3-2. The Wolves bounced back on a Aleksander Gamzatov goal to go back up by two 4-2, but again the River Sharks found their way back in as Wilson added another as he carried the puck through the slot and buried it backhanded past Bouchard and three minutes later Steven Klinck bore down 2 on 1 and fired a shot over the outstretched glove of Bouchard to tie it up 4-4.

As the third got underway the Wolves benefited from a power play on a Rasmus Asp delay of game call to get back a 5-4 lead on a Mike Mercurio goal. A Houston Wilson goal was disallowed due to a high stick, but Mark Poszar fired a shot from the point and buried it past Owen Liskiewicz. As it looked like we were heading to overtime Watertown found a final goal from Ivan Sergeev to give Watertown the win.

Kozlowski stopped 33 of 39 in the loss.

