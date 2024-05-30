Jimerson's Terrific Day Gives 'Cats First Home Series Victory

TROY, NY - The Tri-City ValleyCats (8-10) continued the momentum from last night's win against the Ottawa Titans (7-10) for the first series win at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium.

Zeke Wood was utilized as an opener, and found himself off to a slow start. Wood finished the first inning strong, as two Titans struck out swinging to end the first inning.

Ottawa opened up the game in the top of the first inning with a Jake Guenther walk with the bases loaded that scored A.J Wright. The Titans saw a second run cross home plate with a sacrifice fly by Jamey Smart driving in Jason Dicochea.

Ottawa extended their lead 3-0 in the top half of the second inning with a Jason Dicochea sacrifice fly bringing Jackie Ubaez home.

Zeke Wood gets pulled in the second inning and receives a no decision. Wood pitched 1.0 innings, allowing three runs on one hit, walking four, and striking out three.

Tri-City responded in the bottom half of the second inning. Oscar Campos led off with a single against Scott Prins. Ian Walters followed up with a double to left, advancing Campos to third. Ryan Cash walked to load the bases. Robbie Merced plated Campos with a walk. Demias Jimerson singled in a run. Jaxon Hallmark reached first on an error by A.J Wright, while Ryan Cash crossed home. Javeyan plated Merced with a walk. Lamar Briggs scored Jimerson with a sacrifice fly. Campos drove in Hallmark with a single. The ValleyCats batted through the order to double the Titans, 6-3.

Tri-City added some insurance with a Jimerson solo homer over the home bullpen in the fourth, making it 7-3 in favor of the 'Cats. Marking his first professional career homer. Jimerson added another RBI to his stellar day, drawing a walk to plate Ian Walters.

Titans added one more run with a Smart double plating Jason Dicochea. Titans still trailed, 8-4.

The 'Cats closers Greg Blackman, and Nathan Medrano toss 1 inning in relief each to give the ValleyCats their first home series victory on the season.

Heredia-Bustos (1-0) earned the win. He threw 6.0 innings, allowing one run on three hits, walking two, and striking out three.

Bryan Pena (0-3) received the loss. He pitched 1.1 innings, allowing four runs, on three hits, walking three, and striking out two.

ri-City starts a three-game set against the New England Knockouts at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium on Friday, May 31 st . First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 PM.

FINAL | TRI-CITY 8 | OTTAWA 4

W: Rolando Heredia-Bustos (1-0)

L: Bryan Pena (0-3)

Attendance: 4,644

Time of Game: 2:38

Tri-City starts a new three-game series at home with three games against the New England Knockouts from May 31-June 2. On Friday, May 31st, it will be Hollywood Night and Youth Baseball Night #1.

