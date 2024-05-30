Wild Things Sweep Otters, Move on to Florence on Trip

EVANSVILLE, In. - The Washington Wild Things remained unbeaten at 8-0 on the road in 2024 with a 6-3 win over Evansville to sweep the Otters again after doing so at home last week. Washington (12-5) remains tied with Schaumburg for first in the Frontier League's West Division entering a weekend series in Florence.

The Wild Things saw Evansville (5-13) strike first in the second on a solo homer by Randy Bednar, his fourth. It didn't take long for the Wild Things to respond, as Tommy Caufield hit a grounder for a fielder's choice in the third to score Ricardo Sanchez, who had doubled to start the frame for Washington. That tied things at 1-1.

The scoring halted until the Wild Things scored five times in the sixth inning. Robert Chayka doubled home Andrew Czech and Tyreque Reed who had both singled in the frame, making it 3-1. Chayka then scored on an RBI knock by Ethan Wilder, who had singled in the second for his first pro hit and the RBI was his first as a pro. Wilder and Sanchez, who was hit by a pitch, were plated by Caufield on a two-run single through the right side that made it 6-1. Caufield has now driven in 18 runs in 17 games this season.

Zach Kirby was charged with two more runs. He got hooked for an unearned run that scored on a Caufield error in the sixth and an inherited runner scored with Liam Pulsipher on the mound, making his Wild Things' debut in the seventh. Kirby earned a quality start, going 6.2 innings of seven-hit ball. He allowed three runs, two of which were earned, with seven strikeouts. He fanned five in the first two frames including the first four outs he recorded.

Frankie Giuliano, after a strong night a night ago, came on to pitch the eighth and plunked three Otters, leading to Christian James pulling a Houdini act and getting Washington out of the eighth unscathed with two strikeouts and a pop up. Justin Goossen-Brown earned the save in the ninth, his first of the season.

Washington now heads to Florence, Kentucky to play the Y'alls, who are 6-10 after a win in their finale in Avon tonight against Lake Erie. First pitch Friday is slated for 7:03 p.m. at Thomas More Stadium.

