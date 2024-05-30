Bolts Dusted in Extra Inning Thriller

Trois-Rivières, QUEBEC- The Windy City ThunderBolts surrendered their first sweep of the season, falling 5-4 Thursday over the Trois Rivieres Aigles. The loss extended the Bolts' season high five game losing skid.

The Aigles (10-7) took the lead in the bottom of the first inning with an RBI groundout by Dalton Combs for a 1-0 lead.

Trois Rivieres accumulated a 2-0 advantage in the bottom of the fifth off a sacrifice fly by LP Pelletier.

Windy City (8-11) lit the scoreboard in the top of the sixth. After singles by Ethan Lopez and Jaylen Hubbard. Following a wild pitch which scored Lopez, Henry Kuziak notched a two-out, RBI single into centerfield knotting the score 2-2. Kuziak extended hit hit streak to four games,

The Aigles regained the lead in the bottom of the sixth inning. Following hits from Luis Curbelo and Steve Brown, a balk from Windy City LHP Tyler Naumann and an unfortunate rundown between first base and second scored the go ahead runs making it 4-2 Aigles.

Aigles starting pitcher Tucker Smith (1-0) navigated through eight innings heading into the ninth. Cam Phelts doubled to lead off the inning. Next, Joe Johnson singled to right. A wild pitch scored Phelts tying the score 4-4.

Trois Rivieres walked off the game with a single in the bottom of the tenth by a single by Mario Feliciano off Bolts RHP Greg Duncan.

Windy City Starting Pitcher John Mikolaicyk tossed 5.1 innings enduring four earned runs over ten hits while walking one and striking out zero.

Windy City is back on the diamond Friday evening in the nations capitol against the Ottawa Titans at 6:30 CT. (Will Armbruester (2-0, 1.31 v TBA).

