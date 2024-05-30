Early Runs Send Boomers to Series Win

May 30, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

QUEBEC CITY, Can. - The Schaumburg Boomers captured the rubber game in Quebec, plating seven early runs in a 9-4 victory over the Capitales.

Riding momentum from Wednesday night's win the Boomers wasted no time in setting the tone. Schaumburg tallied four runs in the top of the first inning on five hits. Chase Dawson opened the scoring for the second consecutive night, depositing a basehit to center to score Alec Craig. With two away Tyler Depreta-Johnson stroked an RBI single and Will Prater finished the scoring by lacing a two-run opposite field double.

Quebec was able to get one back with two outs in the bottom of the first, but the Boomers plated three in the second to open a 7-1 edge. The bases were loaded without a hit before Christian Fedko singled home a pair. Depreta-Johnson lifted a sacrifice fly to account for the other run. Justin Gideon led off the third with a homer for Quebec. Schaumburg scored single runs in the fourth and fifth to put the game out of reach.

Jackson Hickert improved to 3-0 on the year by working five innings. Cristian Lopez tossed a pair of frames with Cameron Zunkel and Mitch White closing out the decision. The offense finished with 11 hits. Fedko notched three hits and three RBIs while Prater finished with a pair along with Seth Gray. The team also drew six walks.

The Boomers (12-5) continue their roadtrip to Canada with a 6:05pm Central game at Trois-Rivieres on Friday night. RHP Brendan Knoll (1-0, 2.77) is the scheduled starter for the Boomers against RHP Jesen Thierren (0-2, 15.75), a former big leaguer with the Phillies. Schaumburg returns to Wintrust Field on June 4 for a three-game stint that begins with Educator Appreciation Night presented by Waterville Advisors. Tickets for all games in the 2024 season are on sale now! Make plans to be part of the fun this summer! Visit boomersbaseball.com or call 847-461-3695 to secure yours.

