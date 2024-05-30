Delgado Impresses in Return as Otters' Comeback Falls Short

May 30, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

Evansville Otters News Release







EVANSVILLE, IN - The Evansville Otters (5-13) fell to the Washington Wild Things (12-5) with a final score of 6-3 at Bosse Field.

The offense had chances late but could not complete the comeback.

Randy Bednar struck first for the Otters in the bottom of the second with a home run to left field. In the top of the third inning, the Wild Things evened the score at one.

Casey Delgado made his 2024 debut tonight on the mound for Evansville, pitching alongside his brother, Riley, who got the start at shortstop. It was the first time the two had been on the field together at any level of baseball and it was the first time Casey had pitched since the 2020 season.

The righty went four strong innings, surrendering just one run on four hits with two walks and three strikeouts. His pitch count limited him, causing his premature ending to a great day on the hill.

Washington got to the Otters' bullpen in the sixth inning. Tristan Harvin surrendered five runs in the frame and took the loss and the deficit was too much for the Evansville bats to overcome.

Evansville scored one in the bottom of the inning with Jomar Reyes scoring on an error and another in the seventh from a David Mendham RBI single.

In the eighth inning, the bases were loaded for the Otters with nobody out, but they could not find the scoreboard as the next three men were retired.

The offense had two runners on base with one out in the final frame but again went down quietly.

Mendham had a 4-for-5 game and continues to swing the bat with authority this year. R. Delgado also garnered three hits in four trips to the plate and Reyes had a two-hit game. Bednar launched his team-leading fourth home run of the year tonight.

On the rubber, James Krick, Tyler Driver, Grif Hughes and Leoni De La Cruz all had scoreless appearances. Hughes went one-two-three in the eighth frame.

Evansville will hit the road and take on the Gateway Grizzlies tomorrow. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT. Coverage is available on the Otters Digital Network and FloBaseball.

The Evansville Otters are the 2006 and 2016 Frontier League champions.

The Otters play all home games at historic Bosse Field, located at 23 Don Mattingly Way in Evansville, Ind. Stay up to date with the Evansville Otters by visiting evansvilleotters.com, or follow the Otters on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from May 30, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.