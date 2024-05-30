Y'alls Complete Improbable Comeback

May 30, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

Florence Y'alls News Release







FLORENCE, KY - The Florence Y'alls (6-10), presented by Towne Properties, have defeated the Lake Erie Crushers (11-7) by a final score of 10-8 in the series finale of their three-game series.

This was simply an unbelievable win for the Y'alls who came all the way back from down 8-0 in the second inning. This marks the first comeback win for Florence all season and they escape a sweep with the win.

It started in the bottom of the first when Lake Erie tagged six runs on Y'alls starter Edgar Martinez. The 2023 ace for the Y'alls was chased after just two outs in this one allowing six runs, only of them earned, on three hits and four walks.

Ross Thompson came in relief to end the inning but allowed two more runs in the bottom of the second to give Lake Erie their 8-0 lead. The flip was then switched in Thompson and he dominated the rest of the way. He finished with 5.1 IP allowing just those two runs on five hits and collecting four strikeouts.

The Y'alls offense got going behind Thompson and began to chip away. It started in the third on an RBI groundout from Alberti Chavez to score Ashton Creal and make it 8-1. Florence received a two-run blast from Sergio Gutierrez, his first of the season, to make it an 8-3 ballgame.

The Y'alls started to have some fun in the top of the sixth. Craig Massey and Brian Fuentes led off with two singles to start the parade. Massey was brought in on an RBI double from Hank Zeisler and Fuentes scored on an RBI double from TJ Reeves. This chased the Crushers starter out of the game, still leaving with an 8-5 lead. Florence followed with an RBI groundout from Jeremiah Burks, an RBI single from Gutierrez, and another RBI single from Massey to take a 9-8 lead.

Florence received an insurance RBI single from Ashton Creal to plate Ed Johnson in the eighth. The Y'alls relied on the big men out of the pen the rest of the way on. Kent Klyman fired two shutout innings and gave way to Ben Terwilliger who locked down the save with a 1,2,3 ninth inning.

Florence will return home on Friday night to open a three-game series versus the Washington Wild Things. Fans can enjoy fireworks on Friday night and Saturday night marks the first Bluegrass Blowout event for the Y'alls as they celebrate Pirates and Princesses Night. First pitch Friday is set for 7:03 p.m.

Frontier League Stories from May 30, 2024

