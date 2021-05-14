Jhonkensy Noel Named Low-A East Player of the Week

(Lynchburg Hillcats, Credit: Lindsay Carico) Lynchburg Hillcats infielder Jhonkensy Noel(Lynchburg Hillcats, Credit: Lindsay Carico)

Lynchburg, Virginia - The Lynchburg Hillcats are thrilled to announce the first Player of the Week in the era of Low-A East baseball was awarded to Lynchburg infielder Jhonkensy Noel.

QUICK FACTS

In the Hillcat's six-game sweep of Fredericksburg, Noel went 11-25 (.440) and crushed three home runs at Bank of the James Stadium. He has since added three more hits in two games played against the Salem Red Sox. -

Noel was an RBI machine, tallying 11 RBIs against the Nationals the most of any player in the Cleveland Indians farm system. The 'Cats standout has a pair of RBIs this week against the Red Sox to bring his total on the early season to 13. -

Noel won't turn 20 until mid-July and enters his first year of full-season baseball with the Hillcats. -

A versatile defender, Noel has played both first and third base for the Hillcats without a miscue.

NEXT UP

After suffering their first loss of the season Thursday, the 8-1 Lynchburg Hillcats look for redemption against the Salem Red Sox tonight. First pitch is set for 7:05pm at Haley Toyota Field.

