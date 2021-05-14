Five-Run First Pushes Fireflies to 9-4 Win

COLUMBIA, S.C. - The Columbia Fireflies bats got off to a hot start, scoring five runs in the first to beat the Charleston RiverDogs 9-4 Friday evening at Segra Park.

The first six batters reached base safely for the Fireflies (6-4) as they reversed a season long skid in the first inning. Entering Friday's game against Charleston (5-5), the Fireflies had been outscored 16-1 in the first inning, but they exited the first up 5-1 thanks to solid hitting capped with a two-run double from Kale Emshoff that knocked starter Seth Johnson (L, 0-2) out of the game. Johnson walked four batters and allowed four hits, including the extra-base knock from Emshoff before getting yanked after recording just a pair of outs.

Jake Means added a solo shot in the second to push Columbia's lead to 6-1. The offense was compressed into the first three innings for Columbia, who added three more runs in the third. Matt Schmidt walked to start the third before Rubendy Jaquez singled and Schmidt advanced home when the center fielder Nick Schnell misplayed a ball to give him a shot at scoring. The Fireflies final run scored on a double steal attempt from Tyler Tolbert and Darryl Collins where the second baseman, Tolbert, scored while stealing his fifth bag of the season.

After allowing a homer to Curtis Mead in the first, starter Emilio Marquez settled down, lasting three innings and allowing a pair of runs while fanning four hitters before handing Walter Pennington (W, 1-0) the ball. Pennington fanned five of the six batters he faced before Rylan Kaufman and Ismael Aquino closed out the game for the Fireflies.

Tomorrow, the Fireflies continue their series with the RiverDogs at 6:35 pm. RHP Adrian Alcantara (1-1, 3.18 ERA) gets the nod for Columbia and Charleston counters with LHP John Doxakis (0-0, 0.00 ERA).

The promotional calendar is loaded tomorrow night, as fans can Celebrate "We Are Fireflies" Night with a special jersey auction and a fireworks show after the game. All fans who enter the gates will receive a 2021 magnet schedule giveaway presented by CAE. Tickets are still available at FirefliesTickets.com.

