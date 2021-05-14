FredNats Add De La Rosa, Peña, Emiliani to Roster

FREDERICKSBURG, VA - The Fredericksburg Nationals announced today that they have added outfielder Jeremy De La Rosa and infielders Viandel Peña and Leandro Emiliani to their active roster. In a corresponding move, they have transferred infielder Gio Díaz and outfielder Zach Cornell to the Complex League in Florida.

De La Rosa, 19, was signed out of the Dominican Republic in 2018 and is currently ranked the #6 prospect in the Nationals organization according to MLB Pipeline. He returns to Fredericksburg, where he played at the Nationals' alternate site during the 2020 season. De La Rosa batted .232 over 26 games for the GCL Nationals in his debut professional season in 2019. He will wear uniform number 26, previously worn by Zach Cornell.

Peña, 20, was signed out of the Dominican Republic in 2017 and is currently ranked the #28 prospect in the Nationals organization according to MLB Pipeline. Peña is a career .288 hitter across two professional seasons with the DSL and GCL Nationals. He will wear uniform number 6, previously worn by Gio Díaz.

Emiliani, 21, was signed out of Colombia in 2017. He was named a GCL Post-Season All-Star in 2019, after a season in which he batted .299 with four home runs and 28 RBI in 39 games. He will wear uniform number 28, previously worn by RHP Tyler Yankosky (IL).

Díaz batted .125 (2-for-16) in seven games, and Cornell batted .071 (1-for-14) in six games.

