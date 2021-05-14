Early Outburst Helps Columbia Take Down RiverDogs 9-4

Columbia, SC - The Charleston RiverDogs scored in the first inning for the third straight night on Friday at Columbia's Segra Park. However, for the second time during that span, the game turned into a one-sided win for the opponent. The Columbia Fireflies scored five runs of their own in the first inning and nine runs over the first three frames to beat the RiverDogs 9-4.

Curtis Mead opened the game on a promising note for the RiverDogs (5-5) when he blasted his first home run of the season, a solo shot, in the game's second at bat. The home run was the beginning of a solid night for the first baseman who finished 4-5 at the plate.

Columbia (6-4) did not wait long to turn the tide in their favor, chasing RiverDogs starter Seth Johnson in the middle of the opening inning. The first six Columbia batters reached base safely and two runs had crossed the plate before the first out was recorded. Tyler Tolbert and Jake Means each drove in one run and Kale Emshoff plated two with a double in the frame. The Fireflies added another run on a throwing error by catcher Luis Leon. Johnson was removed with one out, having surrendered five runs on four hits and four walks. Means added on to the Fireflies lead with a solo home run in the second inning off of reliever Graeme Stinson.

The RiverDogs briefly cut the deficit to 6-2 when Jonathan Embry scored on a wild pitch in the third, but the Fireflies pulled away for good in the bottom half. An RBI single from Darryl Collins, a double steal with runners on the corners and a sacrifice fly allowed the Columbia lead to extend to 9-2.

Nick Schnell added to his team-leading RBI total by driving in a pair of runs with a single up the middle in the eighth inning. The 2018 first round pick has nine runs batted in over the course of eight games played. The RiverDogs struck out 15 times in the game, marking the eighth game in a row in which they have amassed double-digit strikeouts.

Out of the bullpen, Angel Felipe tossed 2.2 scoreless inning with four strikeouts. Steffon Moore and position player, Hill Alexander, each retired the side in order in their one-inning appearances. The RiverDogs issued a season-high eight walks in the contest.

The penultimate game of the series will take place on Saturday night at Segra Park. Reigning Low-A East Pitcher of the Week, John Doxakis (0-0, 0.00) will start on the mound for the RiverDogs. The Fireflies will give the baseball to RHP Adrian Alcantara (1-1, 3.18). First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m.

