Jewell Loyd Drops 30 PTS, Nneka Ogwumike Moves into 12th All-Time in Scoring (July 16, 2024)

July 16, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Seattle Storm YouTube Video







Elite is ELITE

Jewell Loyd and Nneka Ogwumike put on a show in a stat stuffing performance against the Sparks

Loyd erupted for 30 PTS, 6 REB, 7 AST

Ogwumike moved into 12th all-time in scoring with this thrilling stat line 23 PTS, 10 REB, 4 AST, 6 STLS

The 28th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW

