Jewell Loyd Drops 30 PTS, Nneka Ogwumike Moves into 12th All-Time in Scoring (July 16, 2024)
July 16, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Seattle Storm YouTube Video
Elite is ELITE
Jewell Loyd and Nneka Ogwumike put on a show in a stat stuffing performance against the Sparks
Loyd erupted for 30 PTS, 6 REB, 7 AST
Ogwumike moved into 12th all-time in scoring with this thrilling stat line 23 PTS, 10 REB, 4 AST, 6 STLS
The 28th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW
