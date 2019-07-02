Jets Sign Mark Letestu to a One-Year Contract
July 2, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release
WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Jets announced today they have agreed to terms with forward Mark Letestu on a one-year, two-way contract with an average annual value of $700,000 in the NHL.
Letestu, 34, played the majority of last season in the Columbus Blue Jackets organization with the AHL's Cleveland Monsters. In addition to two games with the Blue Jackets, the product of Elk Point, Alta. posted 50 points (21G, 29A) in 64 games with the Monsters. He also recorded five points (3G, 2A) in eight playoff games with Cleveland. Letestu has played 560 career NHL games, tallying 210 points (93G, 117A) with the Pittsburgh Penguins, Edmonton Oilers and Columbus.
Mark Letestu
Center
Born Feb 4 1985 -- Elk Point, ALTA
Height 5.10 -- Weight 195 -- Shoots R
SeasonTeamLgeGPGAPtsPIM+/-GPGAPtsPIM
2002-03 Bonnyville Pontiacs AJHL 11 7 1 8 0
2003-04 Bonnyville Pontiacs AJHL 58 22 27 49 24
2004-05 Bonnyville Pontiacs AJHL 63 39 47 86 32
2006-07 Western Michigan University CCHA 37 24 22 46 14
2006-07 Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins AHL 3 0 0 0 0 -1 2 0 0 0 2
2007-08 Wheeling Nailers ECHL 6 1 2 3 4 0 -- -- -- -- --
2007-08 Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins AHL 52 6 12 18 28 -2 12 0 3 3 0
2008-09 Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins AHL 73 24 37 61 6 12 12 2 8 10 4
2009-10 Pittsburgh Penguins NHL 10 1 0 1 2 -2 4 0 1 1 0
2009-10 Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins AHL 63 21 34 55 21 21 4 0 3 3 0
2010-11 Pittsburgh Penguins NHL 64 14 13 27 13 4 7 0 1 1 0
2011-12 Pittsburgh Penguins NHL 11 0 1 1 2 -6 -- -- -- -- --
2011-12 Columbus Blue Jackets NHL 51 11 13 24 6 -3 -- -- -- -- --
2012-13 Almtuna IS Swe-1 7 4 0 4 2 2
2012-13 Columbus Blue Jackets NHL 46 13 14 27 10 7 -- -- -- -- --
2013-14 Columbus Blue Jackets NHL 82 12 22 34 20 1 6 1 1 2 0
2014-15 Columbus Blue Jackets NHL 54 7 6 13 0 -9 -- -- -- -- --
2015-16 Edmonton Oilers NHL 82 10 15 25 10 -21 -- -- -- -- --
2016-17 Edmonton Oilers NHL 78 16 19 35 17 -2 13 5 6 11 2
2017-18 Edmonton Oilers NHL 60 8 11 19 10 -17 -- -- -- -- --
2017-18 Columbus Blue Jackets NHL 20 1 3 4 0 0 6 0 0 0 0
2018-19 Cleveland Monsters AHL 64 21 29 50 16 2 8 3 2 5 2
2018-19 Columbus Blue Jackets NHL 2 0 0 0 0 -1 -- -- -- -- --
NHL Totals 560 93 117 210 90 36 6 9 15 2
