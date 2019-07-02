Ottawa Signs Paul to Two-Way Contract

OTTAWA - The Ottawa Senators announced today the club signed forward Nick Paul to a one-year, two-way contract. The contract will carry a value of $750,000 in the National Hockey League and $165,000 in the American Hockey League.

A native of Mississauga, Ont., Paul spent the majority of the 2018-19 season with the AHL's Belleville Senators and recorded a professional career-high 39 points (16 goals, 23 assists) and 29 penalty minutes over 43 games. He skated in 20 NHL games for Ottawa over which he registered two points (one goal, one assist) and four penalty minutes.

Paul, 24, has tallied 120 points (51 goals, 69 assists) and 109 penalty minutes over 214 AHL games with Binghamton and Belleville. He has also recorded eight points (four goals, four assists) and ten penalty minutes over 56 NHL contests with Ottawa.

Internationally, Paul represented Canada as part of the winning team at the 2015 IIHF World Junior Championship in Montreal and Toronto. Initially selected by Dallas in the fourth round (101st overall) of the 2013 NHL Draft, Paul was acquired by Ottawa via trade with the Stars on July 1, 2014. He was most recently signed to a one-year, two-way contract by the Senators on July 16, 2018.

Paul is tied for second in Belleville franchise scoring with 66 points while his 30 goals stand alone for the second most.

