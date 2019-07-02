Comets Sign Carter Camper to AHL Deal

July 2, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Utica Comets News Release





Utica, N.Y. - Utica Comets General Manager Ryan Johnson announced today that the club has signed forward Carter Camper to a one-year AHL contract.

Camper, 30, appeared in 67 games last season with the Grand Rapids Griffins, collecting 50 points (17-33-50). Overall, the forward has played in 513 professional games in his career and tallied 381 points (105-276-381), including one goal in three games in the NHL.

Prior to turning pro, the Rocky River, Ohio native played four seasons at the University of Miami (OH) where he racked up 183 points (69-114-183) in 156 games with the Redhawks.

