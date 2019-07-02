Admirals Bring Back Cole Schneider

Milwaukee, WI - The Milwaukee Admirals announced today that the team has signed forward Cole Schneider to a one-year AHL contract for the 2019-20 season.

Acquired from the New York Rangers on January 15, Schneider tallied 10 goals and added 12 assists in 24 games with Milwaukee last season. He recorded at least a point in 11 of his last 14 games of the season as the Ads went 11-0-2-1 in those contests and qualified for the Calder Cup Playoffs.

Prior to joining Milwaukee Schneider notched 13 goals and 25 points in 36 games with the Hartford Wolf Pack, his second with the club. His 25 points ranked second on the Wolf Pack after leading his team with 50 (16g-34a) in 76 games during the 2017-18 season. The Williamsville, N.Y., native has posted an assist in four career NHL games - all with the Buffalo Sabres - and made his League debut on April 8, 2016 versus Columbus.

Never drafted, Schneider is a veteran of 489 AHL games, registering 150 goals and 365 points with the Admirals, Wolf Pack, the Rochester Americans and Binghamton Senators. He posted a career-high 63 points (24g-39a) in 2016-17 with Rochester, the sixth-highest in the AHL that season, and led Binghamton with a career-high 29 goals in 2014-15. Prior to turning pro, the 6-foot-1, 203-pound winger played two seasons at the University of Connecticut, tallying 78 points (37g-41a) in 75 NCAA games.

Schneider and the Admirals will kick off the home portion of their schedule on Saturday, October 12 at Panther Arena. The complete schedule will be released later this summer.

