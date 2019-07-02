Phantoms Re-Sign De Haas, Add Fitzgerald, Knodel

July 2, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release





Lehigh Valley, Pa. - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms, proud AHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers, have announced that they have re-signed defenseman James de Haas to a one-year AHL contract. In addition, the Phantoms have signed forward Gerry Fitzgerald and defenseman Eric Knodel to one-year AHL contracts.

De Haas, 25, returns for his third season with Lehigh Valley after appearing in a career-high 48 games last season. De Haas notched one goal and nine assists, as well as 22 penalty minutes. De Haas was originally drafted in the sixth round of the 2012 NHL draft by the Detroit Red Wings but elected to attend college and spent four seasons at Clarkson University before signing with the Phantoms in 2017.

"Obviously I'm thrilled to be back in Lehigh Valley," de Haas said. "It's an awesome spot with the best fans in the league. I'm looking forward to the season getting started!"

Fitzgerald, 25, spent the last season with the Iowa Wild, and posted 12 goals and seven assists for 19 points in 67 games during the 2018-19 season. He has played 83 total games with Iowa Wild, playing 16 at the end of the 2017-18 season when he turned pro after finishing four seasons at Bemidji State University.

Knodel, 29, is a native of West Chester, Pennsylvania and spent last season in the ECHL with the Cincinnati Cyclones. He posted 53 points (17G, 36A) in 70 games and was a +38 rating. Knodel has played 39 games in the AHL, spending time with the Toronto Marlies, San Diego Gulls, and Rochester Americans. He was drafted in the fifth round (#128) of the 2009 NHL Draft by the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Season tickets offering a wide range of benefits as well as 21-Game and 13-Game plans are available by calling the Phantoms at 610-224-GOAL (4625).

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from July 2, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.