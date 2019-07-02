Avalanche Signs Megna, Renouf, Tynan

DENVER - The Colorado Avalanche Hockey Club announced today that the team has signed defenseman Dan Renouf to a two-year contract through the 2020-21 season and forwards Jayson Megna and T.J. Tynan to one-year deals for the 2019-20 campaign.

Renouf, 25, helped the Charlotte Checkers win the 2019 Calder Cup as American Hockey League champions, recording 24 points (2g/22a) in 74 regular season games and adding three points (1g/2a) in 12 postseason contests. The Pickering, Ontario, native has totaled 53 points (7g/46a) and a +29 plus/minus rating in 220 career regular-season games in the AHL while registering eight points (3g/5a) and a +18 plus/minus rating in 36 playoff games, also winning a Calder Cup with the Grand Rapids Griffins in 2017.

Signed by the Detroit Red Wings as a free agent on March 10, 2016, Renouf has played one NHL game, making his league debut on March 27, 2017. He played three seasons at the University of Maine from 2013-16, finishing his NCAA career with 38 points (10g/28a) in 111 outings. Prior to college, the 6-foot-3, 198-pound blueliner spent two campaigns with the Youngstown Phantoms of the United States Hockey League, tallying 43 points (11g/32a) in 115 appearances.

Megna, 29, spent the 2018-19 campaign with the Hershey Bears, producing 43 points (20g/23a) in 71 games for the Washington Capitals' AHL affiliate during the regular season and added eight points (4g/4a) in nine postseason outings. The Fort Lauderdale, Florida, native has recorded 20 points (10g/10a) in 113 career NHL contests with the Pittsburgh Penguins, New York Rangers and Vancouver Canucks. He has tallied 169 points (80g/89a) in 312 total AHL regular-season games with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, Hartford Wolf Pack, Utica Comets and Hershey, while adding 21 points (8g/13a) in 42 total postseason contests.

Megna played one season with the University of Nebraska Omaha in 2012-13, tallying 31 points (13g/18a) in 38 games. Prior to college, the 6-foot-1, 195-pound center spent two campaigns with the Cedar Rapids Roughriders in the USHL, recording 84 points (41g/43a) in 116 games. He served as team captain during the 2010-11 season and tallied 58 points (30g/28a) in 60 games, getting named to the USHL All-Star Game and earning USHL First All-Star Team honors.

Tynan, 27, has spent the last two seasons with the Chicago Wolves, totaling 131 points (27g/104a) in that span and serving as an alternate captain during the 2017-18 campaign. In 2018-19, he finished the regular season tied for third in the AHL with 71 points (12g/59a) and was tops among all skaters with 59 assists. The Orland Park, Illinois, native added 13 points (2g/11a) in 22 playoff outings.

A third-round selection (66th overall) of the Columbus Blue Jackets in the 2011 NHL Draft, Tynan has produced 266 points (58g/208a) in 367 career AHL regular-season games. He has 21 points (3g/18a) in 42 total postseason contests and won a Calder Cup with the Lake Erie Monsters in 2016. He made his NHL debut on March 7, 2017 and has played in three NHL contests with the Blue Jackets.

Tynan played four seasons of college hockey at the University of Notre Dame, where he is tied as the program's all-time leader in games played (164) and finished his career with 161 points (54g/107a). Internationally, the 5-foot-9, 165-pound center represented his country at the 2012 IIHF World Junior Championship, registering four points (1g/3a) in six appearances.

