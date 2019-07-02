Anaheim Ducks Sign Andrew Poturalski and Blake Pietila to One-Year Contracts

SAN DIEGO - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has signed center Andrew Poturalski and left wing Blake Pietila to one-year, two-way contracts through the 2019-20 NHL season.

Poturalski, 25 (1/14/94), helped lead the Charlotte Checkers of the American Hockey League (AHL) to the 2019 Calder Cup Championship after collecting 12-11=23 points with a +15 rating in 18 AHL playoff games. Poturalski was named the MVP of the 2019 Calder Cup Playoffs after leading all skaters in points and goals, co-leading in game-winning goals (3) and plus/minus, and ranking tied for fourth in assists.

Signed by Carolina as a free agent Mar. 8, 2016, Poturalski appeared in two NHL games with the Hurricanes in 2016-17, including his NHL debut Apr. 4, 2017 at Minnesota. The 5-11, 190-pound center has earned 66-110=176 points with a +4 rating in 238 career AHL games. He has also played 31 career Calder Cup Playoff games, collecting 13-15=28 points and a +16 rating.

Pietila, 26 (2/20/93), has earned 1-3=4 points in 38 career NHL games with New Jersey. Pietila appeared in 19 NHL games last season, collecting one assist and six penalty minutes (PIM). The 5-11, 200-pound forward played the remainder of the 2018-19 campaign with Binghamton (AHL) and recorded 20-26=46 points with 42 PIM in 50 games. Pietila led Binghamton in points, goals and points-per-game (0.92), and ranked second in assists.

Selected by New Jersey in the fifth round (129th overall) of the 2011 NHL Draft, Pietila has 59-59=118 points in 217 career AHL games with Binghamton and Albany. The Milford, Mich. native has represented Team USA at several international tournaments, winning gold at the 2013 World Junior Championship and gold at the 2010 Under-17 and 2011 Under-18 World Championship.

