James Morgan Joins Practice Roster
October 8, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Montreal Alouettes News Release
Montreal - The Montreal Alouettes announced the following transaction on Tuesday:
Player signed to the practice roster
James Morgan, (A), QB, Florida International
