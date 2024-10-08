CFL Honour Roll: Week 18 - Nichols Earns Player of the Week

TORONTO - Deatrick Nichols, Nathan Rourke and the Winnipeg Blue Bombers' offensive line are at the head of the class for Week 18 in the Canadian Football League (CFL) Honour Roll powered by Pro Football Focus (PFF).

PFF utilizes extensive review of game footage to provide additional context for every action on the field. Highly-trained PFF staff breakdown every game, player and play to provide over 200 unique data points, which are used to compile Player Grades - a numerical representation up-to-100 of performance at their specific position. For more information on PFF, Player Grades, the Grading Scale and more, please visit pff.com/grades.

Each week, the highest individual Player Grades on offence and defence, as well as the highest graded offensive line, will be recognized in the CFL Honour Roll. The best individual performers by Player Grade from each of ten position groups, including the newly added Returner, will form the All-Week team. Offensive and defensive players must play a minimum of 25 snaps to be eligible and special teams players must play 10. Kickers, punters and returners do not have eligibility requirements. Ties will be broken by the number of snaps played.

CFL HONOUR ROLL - WEEK 18: OFFENCE

QB | Nathan Rourke | BC Lions | CGY 15 - BC 32

PFF Player Grade: 89.7

20-of-24 passing (season-high 83.3 per cent) for 218 yards

Season-high 50-yard completion to Keon Hatcher

Three rushes for 23 yards, including a 13-yard effort

109.4 efficiency rating

Second Honour Roll All-week selection (Week 14)

CFL HONOUR ROLL - WEEK 18: DEFENCE

DB | Deatrick Nichols | Winnipeg Blue Bombers | WPG 31 - HAM 10

PFF Player Grade: 92.3

47 total defensive snaps

Two defensive tackles and two pass knockdowns

Second interception of the season

91.1 Grade on 39 coverage snaps

CFL HONOUR ROLL - WEEK 18: OFFENSIVE LINE

Winnipeg Blue Bombers | WPG 31 - HAM 10

PFF unit grade: 80.8

Top-3 performers

Liam Dobson | 78.8

Chris Kolankowski | 76.2

Eric Lofton | 74.8

CFL HONOUR ROLL: ALL-WEEK 18

(POS | Name | Team | Grade)

QB | Nathan Rourke | BC | 89.7

RB | Brady Oliveira | Winnipeg | 79.9

REC | Nic Demski | Winnipeg | 73.9

OL | Liam Dobson | Winnipeg | 78.8

DL | Bryan Cox Jr. | Saskatchewan | 90.3

LB | Redha Kramdi | Winnipeg | 81.2

DB | Deatrick Nichols | Winnipeg | 92.3

RET | Loucheiz Purifoy | Edmonton | 68.4

K/P | Jake Julien | Edmonton | 78.2

ST | Trevor Hoyte | Hamilton | 90.2

2024 TOP GRADES (OFF/DEF)

(Grade | Week | POS | Name | Team)

94.6 | W2 | QB | Vernon Adams Jr. | BC

94.0 | W1 | QB | Jake Maier | Calgary

93.9 | W11 | QB | Trevor Harris | Saskatchewan

93.6 | W5 | QB | Vernon Adams Jr. | BC

93.1 | W17 | QB | Zach Collaros | Winnipeg

93.0 | W3 | QB | McLeod Bethel-Thompson | Edmonton

92.7 | W9 | DB | Royce Metchie | Toronto

92.5 | W16 | QB | Trevor Harris | Saskatchewan

92.5 | W1 | DL | Jared Brinkman | Toronto

92.3 | W18 | DB | Deatrick Nichols | Winnipeg

