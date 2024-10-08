CFL Honour Roll: Week 18 - Nichols Earns Player of the Week
October 8, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL) News Release
TORONTO - Deatrick Nichols, Nathan Rourke and the Winnipeg Blue Bombers' offensive line are at the head of the class for Week 18 in the Canadian Football League (CFL) Honour Roll powered by Pro Football Focus (PFF).
PFF utilizes extensive review of game footage to provide additional context for every action on the field. Highly-trained PFF staff breakdown every game, player and play to provide over 200 unique data points, which are used to compile Player Grades - a numerical representation up-to-100 of performance at their specific position. For more information on PFF, Player Grades, the Grading Scale and more, please visit pff.com/grades.
Each week, the highest individual Player Grades on offence and defence, as well as the highest graded offensive line, will be recognized in the CFL Honour Roll. The best individual performers by Player Grade from each of ten position groups, including the newly added Returner, will form the All-Week team. Offensive and defensive players must play a minimum of 25 snaps to be eligible and special teams players must play 10. Kickers, punters and returners do not have eligibility requirements. Ties will be broken by the number of snaps played.
CFL HONOUR ROLL - WEEK 18: OFFENCE
QB | Nathan Rourke | BC Lions | CGY 15 - BC 32
PFF Player Grade: 89.7
20-of-24 passing (season-high 83.3 per cent) for 218 yards
Season-high 50-yard completion to Keon Hatcher
Three rushes for 23 yards, including a 13-yard effort
109.4 efficiency rating
Second Honour Roll All-week selection (Week 14)
CFL HONOUR ROLL - WEEK 18: DEFENCE
DB | Deatrick Nichols | Winnipeg Blue Bombers | WPG 31 - HAM 10
PFF Player Grade: 92.3
47 total defensive snaps
Two defensive tackles and two pass knockdowns
Second interception of the season
91.1 Grade on 39 coverage snaps
CFL HONOUR ROLL - WEEK 18: OFFENSIVE LINE
Winnipeg Blue Bombers | WPG 31 - HAM 10
PFF unit grade: 80.8
Top-3 performers
Liam Dobson | 78.8
Chris Kolankowski | 76.2
Eric Lofton | 74.8
CFL HONOUR ROLL: ALL-WEEK 18
(POS | Name | Team | Grade)
QB | Nathan Rourke | BC | 89.7
RB | Brady Oliveira | Winnipeg | 79.9
REC | Nic Demski | Winnipeg | 73.9
OL | Liam Dobson | Winnipeg | 78.8
DL | Bryan Cox Jr. | Saskatchewan | 90.3
LB | Redha Kramdi | Winnipeg | 81.2
DB | Deatrick Nichols | Winnipeg | 92.3
RET | Loucheiz Purifoy | Edmonton | 68.4
K/P | Jake Julien | Edmonton | 78.2
ST | Trevor Hoyte | Hamilton | 90.2
2024 TOP GRADES (OFF/DEF)
(Grade | Week | POS | Name | Team)
94.6 | W2 | QB | Vernon Adams Jr. | BC
94.0 | W1 | QB | Jake Maier | Calgary
93.9 | W11 | QB | Trevor Harris | Saskatchewan
93.6 | W5 | QB | Vernon Adams Jr. | BC
93.1 | W17 | QB | Zach Collaros | Winnipeg
93.0 | W3 | QB | McLeod Bethel-Thompson | Edmonton
92.7 | W9 | DB | Royce Metchie | Toronto
92.5 | W16 | QB | Trevor Harris | Saskatchewan
92.5 | W1 | DL | Jared Brinkman | Toronto
92.3 | W18 | DB | Deatrick Nichols | Winnipeg
