Boatmen Sign Long Snapper Simon Chaves

October 8, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Toronto Argonauts News Release







TORONTO - The Toronto Argonauts Football Club announced today they have signed Canadian LS Simon Chaves.

Chaves, 5'11 and 215lbs, spent time with Ottawa and Edmonton in 2024. The former Guelph Gryphon also had stints with the REDBLACKS and Blue Bombers in 2023 and 2022, respectively. Chaves played 33 games at Guelph (2017-2023) recording 12 tackles as a linebacker. He was a Second Team OUA All-Star in wrestling.

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...





Canadian Football League Stories from October 8, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.