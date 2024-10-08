Boatmen Sign Long Snapper Simon Chaves
October 8, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Toronto Argonauts News Release
TORONTO - The Toronto Argonauts Football Club announced today they have signed Canadian LS Simon Chaves.
Chaves, 5'11 and 215lbs, spent time with Ottawa and Edmonton in 2024. The former Guelph Gryphon also had stints with the REDBLACKS and Blue Bombers in 2023 and 2022, respectively. Chaves played 33 games at Guelph (2017-2023) recording 12 tackles as a linebacker. He was a Second Team OUA All-Star in wrestling.
