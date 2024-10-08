RedBlacks Add DL Heimlicher to Practice Roster

October 8, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Ottawa RedBlacks News Release







OTTAWA - The Ottawa REDBLACKS announced the following transactions, today:

ADDED TO PRACTICE ROSTER:

American defensive lineman Jake Heimlicher

HEIGHT: 6-4 | WEIGHT: 255 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 1999-10-05

HOMETOWN: Aurora, CO | SCHOOL: UCLA

Heimlicher spent the 2023 season at UCLA, where he appeared in 12 games, recording seven total tackles, a sack, and a pass breakup, earning an invite to New York Giants minicamp. The Aurora, Colorado native previously suited up in 31 games for Penn, and started in 20, highlighted by a 2022 campaign where he racked up 47 total tackles, nine sacks, and 13 tackles for loss. Heimlicher's production that season saw him take home a First Team All-Ivy nod, and finish as a finalist for the Buck Buchanan Award.

