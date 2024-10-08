Blue Bombers Make Changes to Practice Roster

October 8, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Winnipeg Blue Bombers News Release







WINNIPEG, MB. - The Winnipeg Blue Bombers today announce the following transactions:

Added to practice roster:

American linebacker Bryce Notree (6-3, 225, Southern Illinois)

American offensive lineman Chris Walker (6-6, 305, Montana)

Released from practice roster:

American quarterback Darren Grainger

American defensive linenman Brandon Wright

