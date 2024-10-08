Blue Bombers Make Changes to Practice Roster
October 8, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Winnipeg Blue Bombers News Release
WINNIPEG, MB. - The Winnipeg Blue Bombers today announce the following transactions:
Added to practice roster:
American linebacker Bryce Notree (6-3, 225, Southern Illinois)
American offensive lineman Chris Walker (6-6, 305, Montana)
Released from practice roster:
American quarterback Darren Grainger
American defensive linenman Brandon Wright
