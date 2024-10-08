RedBlacks Sign Lewis Ward to Three-Year Extension

October 8, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Ottawa RedBlacks News Release







OTTAWA - The Ottawa REDBLACKS have locked up one of the Canadian Football League's all-time greats, announcing today that they have signed National kicker Lewis Ward to a three-year contract extension.

"Throughout his career, Lewis has been a model of consistency and excellence, and his position as a captain of our team speaks to the leadership he brings to our locker room," said REDBLACKS Head Coach Bob Dyce. "We couldn't be happier that he has chosen to be a part of our group for another three years."

Ward, 32, is in the midst of a season in which he boasts the second-highest field goal percentage of his career (88.2), highlighted by a 54-yarder that stands tied for his all-time second-longest, and a trio of walk-off game-winners. His 48 made field goals currently sits tied for second in the CFL, one back of the league lead.

"I'm excited and grateful to be able to extend my playing career here in Ottawa for another three years, and be a part of such a great organization. I'm thankful to Shawn Burke and Bob Dyce, and the rest of the coaching staff who believe in me to continue to play a high level, be a leader on this team, and bring us more success in the future, building off of what he have done so far," said Ward. "Making the playoffs this season is only the beginning of what we want to do as a group. I'm proud that I get to play in front of RNation for another three years, as they've welcomed and supported me and this team since the beginning, and proud to be able to call Ottawa home for this long."

A product of the University of Ottawa, Ward entered this season as the CFL's all-time leader in field goal accuracy (88.09%), and holding a professional football record set in 2019 with 69 consecutive made field goals. He also holds the record for longest made field goal in Ottawa professional football history, at 56 yards. Born in the United Kingdom, before moving to Kingston, Ontario at a young age, Ward has spent all six seasons of his CFL career with the REDBLACKS.

Ward and the REDBLACKS return from their final bye week to visit the Montreal Alouettes on Thanksgiving Monday, October 14, in a 1:00pm ET kickoff from Percival Molson Stadium.

