Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp: Game Notes, June 4 at Pensacola

June 4, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release





The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp play at the Pensacola Blue Wahoos in Tuesday's 7:35 p.m. ET contest. RHP Robert Dugger (6-5, 3.12 ERA) starts for the Shrimp against Blue Wahoos RHP Jorge Alcala (5-2, 4.75 ERA). Coverage begins at 7:20 p.m. on MiLB.tv, Sunny 102.3 FM, TuneIn and the MiLB First Pitch app.

PENSACOLA EVENS SERIES WITH 10TH-INNING WIN

Jacksonville rallied in the ninth inning on Monday, but the Pensacola Blue Wahoos walked-off in the 10th with an 8-7 triumph over the Jumbo Shrimp. J.C. Millan's RBI double in the second inning represented the game's first run. In the bottom of the second, a Caleb Hamilton sacrifice fly evened the score. The Blue Wahoos plated three runs in the fourth inning to take a 4-1 lead. In the fifth, Corey Bird laced an RBI single and then Stone Garrett registered a two-run triple in the sixth to even the score. Pensacola scored three runs in the eighth but the Jumbo Shrimp were able to mount a comeback in the ninth. Justin Twine singled in a pair of runs before Brian Miller's RBI ground out tied the score. However, Jaylin Davis' double in the 10th inning allowed the Blue Wahoos to walk-off with the win.

HOW I MET YOUR DUGGER

Heading into play on April 22 Jumbo Shrimp starter Robert Dugger was saddled with a 6.60 ERA. In the seven starts since then, the Tomball, Texas native has seen that mark plummet to 3.12. During this seven-outing stretch, Dugger has ceded just 10 runs, all earned, on 32 hits in 45.2 innings for a 1.97 ERA. The 23-year-old right-hander has whiffed 46 against only eight walks. On the season, Dugger, who earned Southern League Pitcher of the Week for May 13-19, has posted a 45.1 percent ground ball rate. Last season with Jacksonville, the former Texas Tech Red Raider registered a 34.4 percent ground ball percentage. Additionally, among the 54 Southern League pitchers who have logged 30.0 innings this year, Dugger ranks 10th in xFIP (3.11) and 12th in K-BB% (18.5 percent).

'CAUSE WHEN YOU'RE (AT) FIFTEEN

Jacksonville outfielder Brian Miller has notched at least one hit in 15 consecutive games, equaling Binghamton's Patrick Mazeika (April 27-May 16) for the longest hitting streak in Double-A this season. During this run, the Raleigh, N.C., native is 23-for-61, batting .377/.433/.443 with two doubles, one triple and nine RBIs. On the season, the former North Carolina Tar Heel is pulling the ball at a career-high 46.9 percent clip while going the opposite way a career-low 21.0 percent of the time, the fifth-lowest such mark of the 119 Southern League hitters with at least 70 plate appearances this year.

BATMEN

Heading into play on May 23, the Jumbo Shrimp had scored just 113 runs in their first 46 games (2.5 per game) en route to a woeful 16-30 record. The club had also posted the worst on-base percentage (.278), slugging percentage (.288) and OPS (.565) out of the 120 teams in full-season Minor League Baseball. However, in the 11 games since then, Jacksonville has gone 7-4, tallying 54 runs (4.9 per game). The club has registered a .261/.329/.355 batting line during this 11-game span.

ERROR 404: NOT FOUND

After making five errors in their series with Mississippi from May 22-26, Jacksonville has now gone seven games in a row without a miscue - the first time all year the Jumbo Shrimp have recorded seven straight error-free contests. Jacksonville's errorless streak stands at 66 innings heading into play on Tuesday. The club also boasts a .715 defensive efficiency on the season, a figure that would rank ninth in Major League Baseball.

HEAD START

In the first 20 games of the season, Jacksonville starting pitchers compiled a 3-13 record and 5.44 ERA over 91.0 innings. Jumbo Shrimp lid-lifters combined for 49 walks (4.8 BB/9), 89 strikeouts (8.8 K/9) and 91 hits allowed (9.0 H/9). However, the Jumbo Shrimp have seen some stellar starting pitching over the last 37 games. During this stretch, Jacksonville starters have combined for a 2.71 ERA (66 ER in 219.1 IP). Jumbo Shrimp starters have walked 61 (2.5 BB/9), fanned 176 (7.2 K/9) and yielded 176 hits (7.2 H/9).

FOUR SQUARE

Jacksonville fell to Pensacola 8-7 on Monday, but the Jumbo Shrimp did surpass the four-run marker for the 10th time in the last 15 games. For a team that has thrived on strong pitching throughout the season, the four-run barrier has been critical to meet for the Jumbo Shrimp to find success. When Jacksonville scores at least four runs in a game, the club is 19-4. However, the Jumbo Shrimp have plated three runs or fewer in 34 of their 57 contests, and the club has posted just a 4-30 record in those affairs. Jacksonville had won their last 17 games when tallying at least four runs in a contest before Monday's loss.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from June 4, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.