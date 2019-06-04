Generals Roll Barons Tuesday Night

June 4, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Birmingham Barons News Release





BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - After a dazzling start, the Birmingham Barons (22-36) fizzled mid-way through and dropped game three of their series with the Jackson Generals (34-24) 9-1 Tuesday night from Regions Field.

Kubat was cruising to start the ballgame, retiring the first 10 Generals and striking out five. With one out in the fourth, Generals Andy Young changed things.

Young broke up the perfecto with a ground-rule double to center field and scored one batter later on another double from Drew Ellis to go up 1-0.

The small lead for Jackson quickly grew larger in the inning. In total, starting with Young, six Generals in a row reached base and the Generals batted around by racking up 12 at bats. RBI hits from Ellis, Jamie Westbrook, Dominic Miroglio and Ben DeLuzio helped but right fielder Jeffrey Baez who broke it open.

Baez lined a bases-clearing double down the left field line to catapult the Generals to a 5-0 lead. By the end of the inning, it was a dominant 7-0 lead for Jackson.

The Generals would tack on a run in the sixth, when Young grounded into a 6-4-3 double play but scored Ryan Grotjohn from third. They would get another one in the seventh, when left fielder Jamie Westbrook led off and popped his third home run of the season against the Barons to deep left to make it 9-0.

Birmingham scraped one across in the bottom of the eighth to break the shutout. Gavin Sheets grounded a single up the middle and scored Laz Rivera from third. For Sheets, the single extended his hitting streak to seven consecutive games and it was his 13 RBI during the stretch.

White Sox No. 2 prospect Luis Robert roped three singles the opposite way and extended his hitting streak to 14 games. Robert is tied with teammate Yermin Mercedes for the longest hit streaks this season and is tied for second-longest in the Southern League this season.

It was the ultimate highs and lows for Barons starter Kyle Kubat. After his rip-roaring start, he finished the game with just 3.1 innings pitched and tied a career-high with seven runs (all earned) allowed.

Kubat took just his second loss as a Baron Tuesday night.

The Barons have now allowed 18 home runs this season against the Generals in 13 games. Overall at Regions Field, Birmingham is 1-7 against Jackson.

The Barons will resume their series with the Generals on Wednesday with a 11:00 a.m. start time. Right-hander Blake Battenfield (1-2, 6.20) will make his fifth start as a Baron this season.

WJQX-FM 100.5 will be the home of the Barons on Wednesday. Fans can tune into the Coca-Cola Pregame Show starting at 10:45 a.m.

The Birmingham Barons are the proud Double-A affiliate of the Chicago White Sox. The Barons will open the home portion of their 2019 season, which celebrates the 25th anniversary of Michael Jordan's lone year in baseball, against the Tennessee Smokies at 7:05 p.m. April 10 at Regions Field. For ticket information, game schedule, promotions calendar or additional information about Regions Field, please visit barons.com or call (205) 988-3200.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from June 4, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.