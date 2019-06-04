Alexander Alvarez Added Back to Shuckers Roster

PEARL, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers, Double-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers, have made two roster moves prior to their game on Tuesday night against the Mississippi Braves. Catcher Alexander Alvarez has been activated from the injured list, and catcher Robie Rojas has been transferred to the Rocky Mountain Vibes roster.

Alvarez returns to the Shuckers after being placed on the injured list on May 14. In 16 games with Biloxi this season, Alvarez is hitting .128 with three doubles, three RBI and four runs scored. The 22-year-old was acquired by the Brewers in the Triple-A phase of the Rule 5 Draft in 2018 from the Tampa Bay Rays.

Rojas made four appearances while on the Shuckers active roster, going 4-for-12 (.308) with two doubles, an RBI and three runs scored. A 38th-round pick in 2017 by the Brewers, Rojas guided the Shuckers pitching staff to a 4-0 record in games that he was behind the plate, commanding the staff to a 2.25 ERA.

Biloxi continue their series with the M-Braves on Tuesday with a 6:35 pm first pitch. Biloxi will send RHP Trey Supak (6-2, 1.85) to the mound and Mississippi will throw RHP Jasseel De La Cruz (1-1, 4.91).

