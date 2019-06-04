Tuesday, June 4 vs. Biloxi Shuckers | 6:35 Pm CT | Trustmark Park

June 4, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Mississippi Braves News Release





Game #56: Mississippi Braves (25-30) vs. Biloxi Shuckers (MIL) (33-24) | 6:35 pm (CT) | Trustmark Park

Streak: L2

Home/Road: 13-13/12-17

Starting Pitchers: RHP Jasseel De La Cruz (1-1, 4.91) vs. RHP Trey Supak (6-2, 1.85)

Promotions:

Bark In The Park presented by Camp Bow Wow - All Tuesday evening games will be "Bark in the Park" at Trustmark Park because four legs are better than two! Thanks to Camp Bow Wow, bring your pup for free and enjoy the game from anywhere in the ballpark.

Tupelo Tuesday - "Ain't Nothin But a 2-for-1 Dog" courtesy of Polk's Meat Products. 16 oz fountain sodas are also 2-for-1. Fans can exchange their Polk's Meat products label at the Trustmark Park Box Office for 2-for-1 tickets for all Tuesday home games (excludes Suite and Club Level tickets).

Mail Carrier and Delivery Person's Night - All mail carriers and delivery people receive $2 admission for up to 4 guests with badge or ID! Enjoy $3 domestic beers, $4 import beers and $5 wine. Standings: Mississippi (3rd, SL South, -7.0), Biloxi (T-1st, SL South, --)

Current Series: 3 of 5 (0-2)

vs. Biloxi: 2019 (0-2, 21 games) All-Time (44-47), at Trustmark Park (23-21)

Today's Roster Moves: N/A

Today's Game: The M-Braves continue a five-game homestand on Monday night against their interstate rival Biloxi Shuckers at Trustmark Park. The Magnolia state clubs will meet 21 times this season (June 2-6 at MIS, June 20-24 at BLX, July 4-9 at MIS and Aug. 23-27 at BLX).

The M-Braves went 11-13 against the Shuckers last season, including 6-3 at Trustmark Park. All-time the M-Braves are 44-47 against the Shuckers since 2015 and 23-21 in games played at Trustmark Park.

last time out: The Shuckers handed Mississippi just their seventh shutout loss of the season on Monday night at Trustmark Park, 3-0. Trent Grisham and Jake Gatewood hit back-to-back homers in the third inning to provide all three of their runs. LHP Tucker Davidson suffered the loss with 5.0 innings of three-run ball, seven hits, two walks and four strikeouts.

pulling away in the triple category: The M-Braves recorded their league-leading 22nd triple on Sunday against Biloxi. The next closest team is Chattanooga with 13. Drew Waters leads the league with six, while Cristian Pache is second with five.

DAVIDSON still on top of the league: LHP Tucker Davidson still leads the Southern League with a 1.82 ERA through 11 starts and is 5th in opponents' AVG at .199.

MULLER TIME: LHP Kyle Muller went 3-0 with a 0.81 ERA (3 ER/33.1 IP), 11 walks, 33 strikeouts in five starts during the month of May. Muller is 4-0 over his last six starts with a 1.12 ERA (4th in MiLB) (5 ER/40.1 IP), 14 walks and 43 strikeouts. For the season, Muller ranks 5th in the league in ERA (1.97), T-3rd in strikeouts (67) and 1st in opponents' batting average (.169)

the atlanta braves top prospect:OF Cristian Pache ranks among the top 12 in the Southern League in eight different offensive categories. He is batting .333 (13-for-39) over his last 10 games with three doubles, a home run, five RBI, five runs and two walks.

NOW THAT'S WHAT I CALL HIGH QUALITY H20:OF Drew Waters has recorded seven three-hit games this season and logged his team-leading 19th multi-hit game on Saturday with a season-high 4-for-5 night at the plate with two triples and falling a homer shy of the cycle. Waters leads all of Double-A baseball with 69 hits, is T-1st with six triples, T-3rd in doubles, 3rd in total bases, T-4th in extra-base hits and T-5th in runs scored.

Waters saw his 10-game hitting streak end on Monday, but he still has an 11-game on-base streak, batting .341 (15-for-44) with nine runs scored, four triples, two doubles, four RBI, three walks and a .396 OBP.

MAY BY THE NUMBERS: The M-Braves finished May with a 14-15 record, posting a .229 batting average and holding the opposition to a .219 average. On the mound, M-Braves pitchers recorded 15 quality starts and an overall 2.60 ERA with 246 strikeouts in 255.2 innings.

BACK-TO-BACK SAVES: RHP Jeremy Walker saved the first two games of his pro career, May 29-30 at Pensacola. Walker has 13 appearances, including one start this season and over 46.2 IP, he has 39 strikeouts and just three walks.

Throwing up the zeroes: M-Braves pitchers have posted seven shutouts this season and have a team-ERA of 3.17, second-best in the Southern League to only Montgomery. Starters have a 3.00 ERA and 17 quality starts.

MADE IN MISSISSIPPI: 22-year-old INF/OF Austin Riley, a native of Hernando, MS was promoted to Atlanta on May 15. Riley became the 143rd M-Braves alum since 2005 to make his debut. Riley joins C Alex Jackson (4/7/19) and RHP Jacob Webb (4/16/19) as MLB debuts this season for alums. Over 75 games with the M-Braves in 2017 and 2018, Riley hit .321 with 19 doubles, four triples, 14 home runs, 47 RBI and a .391 OPS.

pache is new #1 prospect for braves: In the May 14 MLB Pipeline ranking update, OF Cristian Pache is the new No. 1 prospect for the Braves and No. 17 prospect in their top 100. There are 10 total top 30 prospects on the M-Braves roster: RHP Ian Anderson (3, #31 overall), OF Drew Waters (5, #64 overall), LHP Joey Wentz (10), LHP Kyle Muller (11), LHP Thomas Burrows (16), LHP Tucker Davidson (19), INF C.J. Alexander (IL - 20) RHP Jasseel De La Cruz (23), and INF Ray-Patrick Didder (27).

Young guns: The roster contains six players that are 21-years-old, or younger. OF Drew Waters is the youngest (20, 12/30/98), followed by OF Cristian Pache (20, 11/19/98), RHP Ian Anderson (21, 5/2/98), LHP Kyle Muller (21, 10/7/97), LHP Joey Wentz (21, 10/6/97) and RHP Jasseel De La Cruz (21, 6/26/97).

Based in Pearl, MS since 2005, the Mississippi Braves are the Double-A Southern League affiliate of the Atlanta Braves. The M-Braves are owned and operated by the Atlanta Braves, the longest continuously operated franchise in Major League Baseball. Follow the M-Braves at www.mississippibraves.com, www.facebook.com/mbraves, and www.twitter.com/mbraves.

