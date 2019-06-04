Generals Gameday: June 4 at Birmingham

Jackson Generals (33-24)

at Birmingham Barons (22-35)

Monday, June 4 | 7:05 pm CT (DH) | Regions Field

Game 58 | Road Game 34 | First Half Game 58

Generals SP: RHP Riley Smith (3-3, 1.83 ERA)

Opponent SP: LHP Kyle Kubat (3-1, 1.38 ERA)

LAST GAME: Birmingham, Ala. - The Jackson Generals, the Double-A affiliate of Major League Baseball's Arizona Diamondbacks, shared double-header success with the Birmingham Barons on Monday, as each team pulled a victory out of the twin-bill. Jackson's partial success puts their season record at 33-24, half a game behind Montgomery's division-leading pace. Birmingham (22-35) avoided falling into a 3-0 deficit in the series by winning the back half of the double-header.

TODAY'S PITCHING MATCHUP: A matchup of could-be SL All-Stars, Riley Smith and Kyle Kubat will square off in game four of the series. Smith, just recalled from Extended Spring Training after missing his last start, has been the Jackson ace in the First Half, claiming five quality starts over his last seven outings. Smith led the Southern League in ERA in May. Kubat smothered the Generals last time they saw him, tossing seven shutout frames on May 6. His 1.38 ERA since May 1 ranks fourth in the Southern League.

