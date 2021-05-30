Jackals Use Six-Run Sixth to Down Boulders

The New Jersey Jackals scored six times in the sixth inning and overcame an early four-run deficit to post an 8-6 win over the New York Boulders in Frontier League action Saturday night in Montclair.

It was the second straight win over New York for the Jackals to start the season. New Jersey won the season opener, 4-3, in Pomona two nights earlier.

The Jackals had just two hits in their six-run outburst but took advantage of four walks issued by Boulders' pitching, as well as an error. The big blow in the frame was a three-run, two-out triple by Russ Olive to deep centerfield that gave the home team a 7-5 lead.

The Boulders went ahead 4-0 in the fourth inning on RBI singles by Jack Sundberg and Milton Smith, as well as a two-run double by Ray Hernandez.

New Jersey cut their deficit in half in the bottom of the fourth on a two-run homer high off the left field foul pole by Alfredo Marte.

The Boulders increased their advantage to 5-2 in the top of the sixth when Zach Kirtley was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded.

New York threatened in the top of the ninth. Kirtley led off with a bloop single down the right field line before Kevonte Mitchell sent him home with a double to center. However, Jackals' reliever Dylan Brammer retired the next three batters to lock down his second save in as many games this season.

John Cain, the fourth of five Boulders' pitchers, took the loss, while Sam Mercedes picked up the win in relief for the Jackals.

The teams will continue their three-game series in New Jersey with game two on Sunday, first pitch is set for 2 p.m.

